Dave Canales just called out Panthers players in the most subtle way possible

The Carolina Panthers are still trying to find themselves. They are growing together as a young, ascending team, but the consistency is nowhere near the required standard just yet.

That was no more evident than during another demoralizing loss to the New Orleans Saints with the NFC South lead firmly in their grasp.

The Panthers never looked comfortable. It was almost as if the moment was too big for them at this stage of their growth. But even with such a massive setback, Carolina still has destiny in its hands.

Two wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the next three weeks will secure postseason football for the first time since 2017. It would also be their first division title since 2015, the year Carolina conquered almost everyone before falling to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

Dave Canales is looking for more professionalism from Carolina Panthers players

To achieve this objective, Panthers head coach Dave Canales is urging his squad to improve its professionalism. He believes that establishing winning habits can help them take the next step. Everyone must be aware of their responsibilities and execute them effectively. After that, everything else should fall into place.

"This team is trying to find an identity of professionalism, of maturity to just have that consistent outcome weekly. That's what we're looking for. That's what we're shooting for. That is our best football. That's what we have to go find, and that's the challenge that we all have as a staff, and certainly the players as well. We're all in this thing together, and we have to find consistency because that's what really good teams look like, because they show up week in and week out, and they do the basic parts of their job to where the other opponent should have to make spectacular plays to win the game." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

The Panthers are right on the cusp of something. It's too up-and-down right now to say with any confidence that they can get over the hump and into the playoffs, but adding some extra professionalism to their approach will only help their cause.

Regardless of how things go from here, the Panthers are finally on the right path. At the same time, fans are expecting them to come through after giving themselves a chance. They must play with the freedom and collective purpose that saw them rise from rock bottom and into contention for the division crown. It's about focusing on the next challenge and not the overall ramifications. That'll give them the best chance.

Easier said than done, but the message from Canales is clear. How the players respond is crucial.