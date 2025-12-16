These Panthers deserve the most blame for pathetic loss to the Saints

When it looked like the Carolina Panthers might be on the cusp of assuming control of the NFC South, they were once again found wanting when it mattered. And once again, it was the New Orleans Saints who were the catalyst behind their demise.

Fans were hoping for the Panthers to right a wrong. Saints head coach Kellen Moore didn't alter his game plan much from the first contest, but even without the services of Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara, they were still able to secure a season sweep over Carolina.

The Panthers are not out of the fight just yet. It's more difficult now, but don't count them out. This upstart squad has proven capable of bouncing back from adversity before. They have to do the same again.

Before then, here are four Panthers who deserve the most blame for another pathetic loss to the Saints.

These Carolina Panthers deserve the most blame for pathetic loss to the Saints

Jaycee Horn - CB

There is no denying Jaycee Horn's credentials. He is an elite shutdown cornerback and a core part of Carolina's long-term plans. However, there is something about playing the Saints that causes an unusual hesitancy.

When the Saints needed to march downfield late in the game, they actively targeted Horn. Chris Olave had a field day against the Pro Bowler, which was extremely out of character in the grand scheme of things.

Ejiro Evero - DC

The Panthers' defense has made impressive strides this season. Ejiro Evero is bolstering his reputation to become a head coach again down the line. However, Moore had his number in this one.

There were no adjustments. Moore knew precisely how to exploit the Panthers' weak links, and he did so with ruthless efficiency down the stretch. Quarterback Tyler Shough met his end of the bargain, embarrassing Carolina for the second time this season at Evero's expense.

Dave Canales - HC

Dave Canales called for supreme focus from his squad in this one. He didn't want them to get wrapped up in the moment, especially after complacency had cost them against the Saints in their first encounter. Unfortunately, that's what happened.

Canales didn't have his team ready to play. The lights were too bright, and the coach had no answers for what the Saints were throwing at him with the game on the line.

Trevin Wallace - LB

There has been a lot to like about Trevin Wallace's contributions since the linebacker was given the green dot to call plays on defense. He's come to life since then, but this subpar effort represented a massive step backward.

Wallace lacked discipline. He was slow to the contact point, and the misdirection of New Orleans' offensive scheme is something he clearly wasn't ready for. The former Kentucky standout has the resolve to bounce back, but it must happen urgently.