David Moore just revealed what Baker Mayfield really thinks about the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers' path to winning the NFC South this season runs through some upcoming games with the ghosts of a disastrous era. And a division championship at stake isn't the only reason that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will be relentlessly pursuing success this weekend at Bank of America Stadium.

Mayfield is always looking for ways to motivate himself. He's got no problem doing that against the Panthers, who treated him terribly before releasing the signal-caller just a few months after his blockbuster arrival.

The former Oklahoma phenom was acquired via trade from the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield split reps in camp with Sam Darnold before winning the starting job. Things didn't go well, and once Matt Rhule was fired, it wasn't much longer before the Panthers made him surplus to requirements.

Baker Mayfield has no problem motivating himself against the Carolina Panthers

Things worked out pretty well for Mayfield. He instantly joined the Los Angeles Rams before finding his way to the Buccaneers. He's been making the Panthers pay ever since, which wide receiver David Moore revealed was intentional after watching his career nearly fall apart completely in Carolina.

"I know in 2023, when we were playing them his first time, [Baker Mayfield] was really hostile. His whole mode all week was 'F them.' Now, all the people he had a problem with are gone. I don't know if it'll be hostile. Maybe just energetic." David Moore via ESPN

Regardless of whether those around at the time of Mayfield's demise are gone, the signal-caller will still treat this franchise with contempt. He never stood a chance in the gamble to save Rhule's job. It's taken a significant amount of resolve to turn the tide, and even though Tampa Bay is more vulnerable this time around, the Heisman Trophy winner always seems to find something extra against the Panthers.

Head coach Dave Canales knows a lot about Mayfield. He was one of the primary catalysts behind his renaissance during his one season as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator. He knows what makes him tick and is aware of his strengths and weaknesses. That didn't stop Tampa Bay from sweeping the Panthers last season, but this is a different squad now.

Mayfield has been in plenty of these moments in recent years. It's a new experience for the Panthers, which only adds to the fascination. Neither side should lack motivation, and the quarterback won't step back in the face of recent adversity.

Let battle commence.