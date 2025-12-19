Former Panthers trade bust turns the tables on Carolina (and it could get worse)

When Sam Darnold was let go by the Carolina Panthers after two disastrous seasons, it seemed like all hope was lost for the once highly touted quarterback. Now, three years later, he's managed to turn the tables.

And it could get even worse for the Panthers in the not-too-distant future.

The Panthers thought Danold could be the answer to their problems under center, securing his services from the New York Jets before the 2021 season for a package that was headlined by a second-round pick. Those in power at the same time thought a change of scenery could do a world of good, but it didn't take long for things to unravel.

Sam Darnold has Carolina Panthers in his sights after Seahawks stunned the Rams

Darnold was unable to build on a positive start. The Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield the following offseason, and although he finished positively under interim head coach Steve Wilks, his chances of earning another deal were long gone.

After successful stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings, the former USC star signed a lucrative contract with the Seattle Seahawks in 2025 free agency. That came with some scrutiny, but Darnold has silenced every remaining doubter.

Darnold's sensational display, despite throwing two picks, rallied the Seahawks back from a hefty deficit against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. This confirmed their playoff spot, propelling them into the NFC's No. 1 seed along the way.

This is the player both the Panthers and Jets thought they were getting. Darnold's new lease of life is astonishing, given that all hope seemed lost. It's taken tremendous reflection and determination, but it's paid off handsomely.

And at just 28 years old, Darnold's best seasons are firmly ahead of him.

As it turns out, Darnold can also have a big say in whether the Panthers reach the playoffs. Carolina squares off against Seattle in Week 17 at Bank of America Stadium. If head coach Dave Canales' squad cannot beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend, their old signal-caller can knock them out of contention.

Hopefully, this scenario doesn't come to fruition. If it does, it will no doubt be a satisfying feeling for Darnold against the team that plunged his career aspirations to rock bottom.

The Panthers had every right to move on from Darnold. He never met expectations, and the decision-makers planned a daring trade to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for Bryce Young. They still believe in the Alabama product, but some skeptics remain three years into his professional career.

That's also the case for Darnold, but they are becoming less evident. This latest enthralling display of resolve in the face of adversity rights yet another wrong, and the Panthers could be his next victim.