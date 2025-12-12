Brad Idzik finally praises the Panthers rising hero driving their playoff surge

Everything is starting to come together for the Carolina Panthers at the best possible time. It was a difficult start to the campaign, but head coach Dave Canales' unwavering belief led to a sensational turnaround.

Now, the Panthers are contending for the NFC South championship. Some players are gaining more hype than others, but offensive coordinator Brad Idzik was quick to praise the rising force who is spearheading Carolina's postseason push.

If fans could attribute the Panthers' success to one thing, it's their performance in the trenches. They don't get the accolades of high-profile position groups, but it's arguably the most integral area outside of the quarterback spot. And despite some significant upheaval, the offensive line has once again excelled.

Carolina Panthers got an absolute steal with Damien Lewis signing

Idzik lauded Damien Lewis's contribution. The coach believes the Panthers have a complete package at left guard, and he also highlighted his understated football IQ as something Carolina is benefiting from enormously.

"D-Lew is phenomenal; Like his strength is ridiculous. If you try to give him a look on scout team, you'll figure it out right away, that his half-punch is a full-punch for many others, but then also just you watch him pull, you watch him move, his redirect and pass pro. For a guy his size, and his anchor as well, coupling with that strength. So the athlete, he's got everything you'd want, to, to be a phenomenal guard." Brad Idzik via Panthers.com

Lewis didn't even get much recognition when the Panthers signed him in 2024 free agency. Robert Hunt got the $100 million contract, which came with more column inches. But make no mistake, the former LSU standout's contributions have been equally impactful over the last two years.

He's a driving force. When Lewis talks, people listen. He leads by example, providing crushing blocking and a relentless mindset that his teammates feed off. And he's durable, missing just two games since arriving in Carolina.

The Panthers are embarking on a journey into the unknown together. It's been a while since Carolina found itself in such a profitable position, and many of the younger players haven't experienced anything like this before in the NFL. That makes Lewis' influence down the stretch even more pivotal, and these moments are precisely where he wanted this squad to be.

A few eyebrows were raised when the Panthers gave Lewis a four-year, $53 million contract with a $15 million signing bonus and $26.21 million in guaranteed money. Based on the returns so far, it's been an epic steal.

Long may it continue.