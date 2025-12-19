Brad Idzik verified what Panthers fans have always believed about Jalen Coker

When the Carolina Panthers needed a spark to bolster their chances of winning the NFC South, it came from an unlikely source. But fans never stopped believing in second-year wide receiver Jalen Coker.

The former Holy Cross standout endured a stuttering start to his campaign on injured reserve. Coker took time to settle once he was medically cleared to resume football activities. But once he got fully fit and acclimated to the fast pace of the regular season again, he took off.

Coker has eight receptions from 10 targets for 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his last two games. To put that into context, it would equate to 1,139 yards over a season on this pace. That doesn't mean much, but it's a clear sign that the wideout is making encouraging strides at the best possible time.

Brad Idzik affirmed Carolina Panthers' unwavering confidence in Jalen Coker

Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik sees it, too. He's been impressed with Coker's rise in consistency. His ability to be impactful across the line of scrimmage is another factor working in his favor, a direct result of his exceptional commitment to developing his craft on and off the field in Year 1.

"He's just the model of consistency right now. He's just doing a great job of, versus zone, versus man after the catch, someone you can rely on. So for us, it's just another puzzle piece where you can put him in different spots and he knows what to do. And that comes with, really, a lot of investment in his first year." Brad Idzik via Panthers.com

Fans never wavered in their conviction around Coker. His rookie flashes made him a cult hero, but there was far more substance attached. The undrafted free agent is more than a rags-to-riches story; he's a legitimate route runner with dynamic pass-catching capabilities and real nous for making the most of critical moments.

The Panthers will need all that and more to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is not the same dominant force of old. They are vulnerable, especially on defense. One only has to look at how Kirk Cousins carved them open on Thursday Night Football to see that, so opportunities should be plentiful for Coker to keep building momentum if quarterback Bryce Young gets enough time in the pocket.

Coker is flourishing right now. He's become an outstanding complementary piece alongside first-round rookie Tetairoa McMillan. Only the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys are giving up more passing yards per game than the Buccaneers, which won't go unnoticed by head coach Dave Canales during his strategic planning.

Everything is in place for Coker to have a massive say in the overall outcome. He must deliver.