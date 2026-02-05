Brian Burns said what every Panthers fan wanted to hear about Luke Kuechly

Luke Kuechly is revered by everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers. And in a few short hours, the prolific former linebacker could finally have his deserved place among the NFL immortals.

Kuechly is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It's his second year of eligibility, and most thought his elite-level performances deserved a first-ballot induction. That didn't happen, but there is a growing sense that this could be his time.

Panthers fans are expectant. Kuechly's typical poise is no doubt ready for anything, but there won't be a dry eye in the Carolinas if his name is chosen for the 2026 class. His old teammates have gone to bat for him constantly over the last year, and this went right until the very end before his fate was officially confirmed.

Brian Burns throws his support behind former Carolina Panthers teammate Luke Kuechly

Edge rusher Brian Burns, who only played with Kuechly for one season as a rookie before his then-teammate had to retire due to concussion issues, made no secret about the esteem in which he held Kuechly. He will also be among those absolutely thrilled for the former Boston College standout if he gets the nod.

"That was definitely one guy, well, there's a couple of guys I looked up to, but that was definitely one of the main guys I looked up to and watched his process my rookie year. He's very deserving of it, and I'll be ecstatic for him." Brian Burns via Panthers.com

Kuechly was a quiet leader, brought to life by his passion for the game and love for his teammates. His preparation was on another level compared to almost everyone else. Couple this with his elite-level traits on the field in all phases, and it's not hard to see why he could potentially be the second-youngest ever Pro Football Hall of Famer in 2026.

The outrage across the league will be astonishing if Kuechly doesn't get in. However, given the recent omission of legendary head coach Bill Belichick on the first ballot, which is just petty and bizarre, nothing is set in stone.

There were very few players unanimously lauded, respected, and everything in between, like Kuechly. If he hadn't been forced to hang up his cleats way ahead of time, he'd have been a slam-dunk first-ballot induction. He may still be leading the Panthers' defensive second level at 34.

It's a matter of when, not if, he gets in. And the sooner it happens, the better.

Kuechly achieved more in eight seasons than most players would in three careers. Canton beckons one day. Hopefully, that'll be today.