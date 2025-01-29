Bryce Young and 4 Panthers who galvanized their careers under Dave Canales

Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR

Jalen Coker was written off during his pre-draft assessments. The wide receiver's accomplished college production at Holy Cross came with skepticism. This wasn't exactly the SEC he competed against, which is something scouts and front office personnel didn't look favorably upon.

There were also concerns about Coker's speed. His 40-yard dash time became another red flag for teams. This eventually led to the wideout not hearing his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Coker wasn't ready to throw in the towel. The Carolina Panthers and Dave Canales saw something in the pass-catcher they believed could be molded into a productive performer over time.

The Panthers gave Coker a decent contract to secure his services in undrafted free agency. Canales and his staff immediately got to work on improving his ability to create separation and ball tracking downfield. His relentless desire to carve out a role for himself meant progress arrived instantly.

When others began underperforming or went to injured reserve, Canales trusted Coker enough to get him involved. This faith was repaid emphatically.

Coker went from an undrafted afterthought to one of the league's top-performing rookie wide receivers. He's got a big future with the Panthers and is only going to improve with another offseason under Canales' guidance.

It's amazing what a little bit of trust from others can do sometimes.

Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers OT

Ikem Ekwonu had a bigger microscope on him than most heading into the 2024 season. The left tackle placed that on himself by acknowledging that standards had slipped from a commitment standpoint after an impressive rookie campaign.

That unacceptable attitude caught the ire of Panthers fans. Ekwonu drew scathing criticism for thinking the job was done and not working to improve his craft. Most lost complete faith in his capabilities. That was not an opinion shared by Dave Canales.

The head coach put his arm around Ekwonu and got him to refocus. They worked on improving his fundamentals and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator implemented blocking concepts more suited to his dominant physical traits. It quickly became a recipe for success.

Ekwonu looked much more accomplished. His run blocking was imposing from start to finish, displaying a level of ruthless aggression that was hard not to love. His biggest improvements came in pass protection, where he was fluid, technically sound, and consistent.

This vote of confidence from Canales, the scheme alterations, and regaining his confidence through ongoing growth were a revelation for Ekwonu. It also made general manager Dan Morgan's decision regarding his fifth-year option this offseason relatively straightforward when the time comes.