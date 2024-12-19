Bryce Young and 4 Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 16 vs. Cardinals

After getting a humbling beatdown by the Dallas Cowboys, the Carolina Panthers came crashing back down to earth. If there were any doubts about the significant amount of hard work ahead, those in power should have crystal clear clarity now.

The Panthers are 3-11 and have another top-three draft selection in their immediate future if the same trend continues. David Tepper seems enthused despite the team's lowly record. That indicates the billionaire owner is finally going to give this long-term project a chance to flourish.

Finishing strongly is crucial. The Panthers aren't playing for anything other than pride. However, head coach Dave Canales wants to see a big response from his players after such an embarrassing reverse on home soil.

Carolina concludes its regular-season engagements at Bank of America Stadium this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals. The visitors still harbor hope of making the playoffs, although they need a lot to go their way to reach the knockout rounds. Canales' squad is playing the role of spoiler, but that doesn't mean the pressure isn't on to bounce back positively.

With this in mind, here are five Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 16. We'll start with quarterback Bryce Young.

Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 16 vs. Cardinals

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB

The Carolina Panthers witnessed regression from Bryce Young last time out. His four turnovers and hesitant distribution were more akin to his rookie production than anything he's put on tape since returning to the starting lineup. This brought fresh concerns from some fans about whether the former Alabama star has what it takes to become a franchise-caliber presence.

Young's displayed the correct attitude throughout another rollercoaster season. He gained confidence and went toe-to-toe with some outstanding defenses before falling short versus the Cowboys. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft must prove this is a blip rather than the start of anything more concerning.

There's a growing belief that the Panthers will move forward with Young and give him another shot in 2025. He needs to leave no doubt over the final three games of 2024 before his fate is determined.