Bryce Young and 4 other Carolina Panthers whose stock is soaring after Week 12
By Dean Jones
Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB
Jadeveon Clowney's underwhelmed since joining the Carolina Panthers in free agency. Being the only legitimate edge-rushing threat with D.J. Wonnum on the sidelines wasn't the easiest proposition. It came as no surprise to see him struggle as the focal point of opposing protection schemes.
Things have improved drastically for Clowney over the last two games. There's more balance to the defensive front seven thanks to Wonnum's availability. Having another dependable pass-rushing force on the opposite edge brought the former No. 1 overall selection out of South Carolina to life.
Clowney gained 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. This was his first quarterback takedown since Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders, more than doubling his output on the campaign. If Wonnum stays healthy and continues to produce, it would be a surprise if his veteran teammate didn't enjoy similar fortunes moving forward.
What the future holds for Clowney after this season is anyone's guess. But he's proving capable of doing damage in tandem if nothing else.
Jonathon Brooks - Carolina Panthers RB
It might seem strange to have Jonathon Brooks on this list considering he got just two carries against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the fact he was on the field in a competitive setting represents a significant milestone nonetheless.
Brooks was out of action for a year after tearing his ACL at Texas during the 2023 season. It's been a grueling slog throughout his extensive rehabilitation. The Panthers took every possible precaution to ensure he was fully ready to hit the ground running. Although his involvement was brief in Week 12, he can take great confidence from taking full-speed physical contact after so long away from the gridiron.
Expect this trend to continue with Brooks over Carolina's remaining six regular-season engagements. The Panthers have Chuba Hubbard to shoulder a hefty burden. Bringing along the second-round pick gradually and taking things game by game remains the best route forward from head coach Dave Canales' standpoint.
Brooks should get increased reps as he becomes more confident. Providing there are no further issues, the Panthers can feel confident about deploying a legitimate one-two backfield punch in 2025.