Bryce Young breakout pushes Cam Newton into a moment fans never expected again

Bryce Young has been riding a tidal surge of positivity in recent days. The Carolina Panthers quarterback broke the franchise record for passing yards during a sensational overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons. And almost instantly, the scathing criticism that came after Week 10's horror show evaporated.

Young won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his unbelievable heroics in Atlanta. Momentum is trending up, and the Panthers are just half a game out of first place in the division. It's been an encouraging campaign overall, so the best could be yet to come despite some challenging contests on the horizon.

The locker room celebrations at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium typified the vibrant locker room culture shift currently enveloping the franchise under head coach Dave Canales. And this didn't go unnoticed by a Panthers icon who remains beloved by fans and old teammates alike.

Cam Newton beams with pride after Bryce Young's record-breaking day

The viral video of Young dancing in the locker room was watched by Cam Newton on the latest edition of his 4th-and-1 podcast. There was even one of his famous dab celebrations from the Alabama product, and the 2015 NFL MVP was very clearly beaming with immense pride.

"It's not about wins and losses, it's about showing flashes and improvement. Can Bryce Young win us a game if our running game is not effective? That's what he proved. Bryce Young, you're having fun, but this will be the challenge moving forward. If you play every single game like you're playing the Atlanta Falcons, the boy will be alright. Bryce Young gets it. Throwing for that many yards, taking control and taking command, that's beautiful to see." Cam Newton

This is arguably the first time there has been anything remotely related to pride in the Panthers since Newton's two departures. There remains something off between the club and the player, which must be resolved at some stage. But judging by Young's celebration, his influence is still being felt.

Newton sees something in Young. He was a support system early in his professional journey, and he's also challenged the Mater Dei High School product during a rollercoaster career. But the belief in his capabilities to flourish never wavered.

This was a nostalgic moment between Carolina's past and Carolina's future. Newton was the franchise player, and Young is well on his way to achieving the same status. He might never reach the heights of the No. 1 pick in 2011, but everyone is firmly behind him as a leader and on-field performer.

And as Newton stated, it was beautiful to see.