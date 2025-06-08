Panthers must give Cam Newton the tribute he’s earned before it’s too late

One of the many stains on David Tepper's ownership has been the breakdown in relations between the Carolina Panthers and their former main man, Cam Newton. There's one way for that to change.

Retire his number.

When Newton was cast aside in the first offseason of the disastrous Matt Rhule era, the writing was on the wall for what was to come. While a brief return the following year helped quell fans, it always seemed this was a PR decision by Tepper to get people into the stadium.

Rhule had hitched his trailer to the Sam Darnold train by that point. If anyone was in any doubt about what Panthers fans thought of No. 1, watching his walk onto the field against the Washington Commanders made it very clear.

Carolina Panthers must repair fractured relationship with Cam Newton before it's too late

Newton has been a divisive figure ever since he entered the league. Despite taking an Auburn offense that had only one other player drafted to the NFL that year to a national championship and winning the Heisman Trophy, there were questions about who would be the No. 1 overall pick.

Sports Illustrated called the decision of picking between Newton, Blaine Gabbert, and Jake Locker the 'toughest in football'. This was a foreshadowing of how some corners of the media would treat him throughout his NFL career and beyond.

The Panthers made the correct decision and selected Newton, and he helped put Charlotte back on the national map.

Three straight NFC South titles and a trip to the Super Bowl in 2015 following a 15-1 regular season were among the notable highlights. The dual-threat weapon, operating with at best an average receiving core outside Greg Olsen, passed for 3,800 yards and 35 touchdowns on his way to a fully deserved NFL MVP award.

Injuries curtailed Newton’s dominance. He was regularly the target of late hits. T.J. Watt's punishing blow to his throwing shoulder on Thursday Night Football in 2018 was the beginning of the end.

However, one thing that cannot be argued is the way the Panthers have seemingly cast him aside compared to other franchise legends. When Carolina traveled to Germany to face the New York Giants last season, names such as Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis Sr., and Steve Smith Sr. made the trip. Newton did not.

Newton spoke on his podcast about the fact that he was not invited on the cross-Atlantic trip to be a team ambassador. He had to explain to his son why there were no photos of him around Bank of America Stadium. For a man who kept Carolina relevant for almost a decade, the mistreatment is mind-blowing.

Small steps are being made to repair what is likely a fractured relationship, but the best way to do this? Retire the jersey of the Panthers' best-ever player.

To date, only Newton has worn the No. 1 jersey for the Panthers, and it's synonymous with the player. It is time for Carolina to do the right thing.

Newton would become the second Panther to have his number retired, joining the late, great Sam Mills, who had his No. 51 retired in 2005 following his passing from cancer. The signal-caller's accolades and record deserve the same distinction.

He dominates the Panthers franchise records, leading the team in career passing yards, passing touchdowns, and pass completions. Newton also holds the single-season records for passing yards and touchdowns. He even holds records league-wide, leading the NFL in career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 75 and placing third in rushing yards with 5,631 behind only Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson.

Tepper has been a much-maligned figure to Panther fans in his ownership. A mix of putrid on-field play and an abundance of off-the-field issues has left fans sick of the billionaire hedge fund manager. While it’s clear he is taking steps to let the right people make the footballing decisions, there is a long way to go.

If he wants to ingratiate himself further with Panther fans, retiring Newton's jersey might do just that.

