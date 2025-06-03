Seahawks facing early hard truth Panthers fans screamed about Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold went from a potential career backup to a $100 million man in one season. However, Carolina Panthers fans know what can happen to the quarterback when there is a little too much pressure on his shoulders.

The Panthers placed a huge wager on Darnold to solve their complex riddle under center. They paid a premium to secure his services from the New York Jets, thinking that an improved environment away from Adam Gase could see the former first-round pick reach his pre-draft promise. To say that was a miscalculation would be an understatement.

Darnold walked into another toxic situation, and the same erratic production continued. After spending one season backing up Brock Purdy on the San Francisco 49ers, he landed on the Minnesota Vikings. And a season-ending injury to prized rookie J.J. McCarthy gave him the keys to the kingdom.

Former Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold off to an indifferent start in Seattle

The USC graduate thrived, and the Seattle Seahawks saw enough from the signal-caller to give him a massive contract to replace Geno Smith as their starting option.

That brings additional pressure on his shoulders. Darnold is confident he can keep moving on an upward trajectory, but the eight-year pro is off to an indifferent start, according to reports from Seattle's organized team activities.

Brady Henderson from ESPN noted that Darnold was picked off twice during a red zone portion of practice. It's early days, of course, but Panthers fans can testify to a poor start from the quarterback transitioning into a competitive setting.

"An up and down day for Sam Darnold, who was intercepted twice in a short span during a 7-on-7 period in the red zone. Julian Love got him first, then Josh Jobe picked off his scramble throw." Brady Henderson

The Seahawks placed a lot of faith in Darnold. Carolina did the same, and people lost their jobs. There was a lot more wrong with the football operation at the time, but it all starts with the quarterback.

It'll be interesting to see how Darnold fares now that he's been paid. That's of no concern to the Panthers, who are moving forward with Bryce Young as their undisputed starter after his immensely positive progression over the second half of 2024.

With an enhanced supporting cast and scheme familiarity, many expect Young to have a breakout year. The Seahawks are expecting Darnold to maintain the high standards achieved last season, albeit with diminished options in the passing game and a defensive-minded head coach.

It's a lot to ask, and the early red flags are there for all to see.

