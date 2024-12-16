Bryce Young chooses accountability over excuses after Week 15 howler
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young came into Week 15 brimming with confidence. His increased performance levels were a revelation. The quarterback was unable to keep this up as the Carolina Panthers fell to a disappointing home defeat against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Panthers came into the game favored for the first time in two years. This was a pressure they weren't ready for, turning in a lackluster effort in all phases. They were outcoached and overwhelmed from start to finish. Very few within the organization emerged with any credit.
Young's worst outing since becoming the starter once again didn't do his team any favors. He looked indecisive for the first time in weeks. The former Alabama star was under constant duress and struggled to get into a rhythm as head coach Dave Canales abandoned the run relatively early in proceedings.
After being so protective of the football, turnovers were plentiful at Bank of America Stadium. Young threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles during the clash. That's not going to win many games and the Panthers were soundly beaten.
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young knows he must do better
The Heisman Trophy wasn't looking for excuses after the contest. Young held himself accountable, standing up for his offensive line and outlining his intent to make the necessary improvements moving forward.
"I've just got to look in the mirror. Can't turn the ball over like that, obviously in this league. And that's 100 percent on me. I got to be better; I let the team down today. Credit to them. That's a really good unit over there; they are obviously really good players. So, they deserve their credit, but stuff I can do better as well. Whether getting the ball out quicker, protection, slide protections, whatever it may be. It's not just the line. And also, when we're in those situations when pass rushers know we got to pass the ball, it's tough on those guys again against a really good unit. So, it's all of us and there's stuff I could have done better. So, we'll watch the tape and grow from it."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
Having a bad game is fine. Given the precarious situation Young still finds himself despite a recent resurgence, bouncing back positively is imperative.
Young's shown plenty of resolve to get to this point. He looked down and out when Canales took him out of the firing line before Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders in favor of veteran Andy Dalton. He needs this inner determination now more than ever after coming back down to earth.
Sections of the fanbase were quick to criticize Young — something they've been waiting for since his reintroduction into the lineup to push their pre-draft agendas. This was a disappointment, there's no getting away from that. But there was enough of a sample size previously to suggest they might have something here.
Getting Young more weapons would be a good place to start.
Canales went back to his conservative play-calling versus the Cowboys, which was a mistake. The Panthers are playing for nothing over their final three games. There won't be a better time to get aggressive and take risks.
Young knows he must improve. And one bad display doesn't detract from the growth displayed throughout the second half of 2024.