Bryce Young isn't the only ruthless clutch king in Carolina these days

The Carolina Panthers’ season hasn’t flipped because of one magic fix, one superstar arrival, or one schematic overhaul. Their sudden rise from a shaky start to a genuine NFC playoff threat has come from something far simpler.

Carolina found a rookie kicker who changes outcomes. A weapon that swings winning margins. A first-year pro with the coldest pulse on the roster. And his name is Ryan Fitzgerald.

Their overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons was another example of how much Fitzgerald has already changed what the Panthers can be. His 29-yarder before halftime kept them within striking distance. His 34-yarder late in the third quarter pulled Carolina within two. And his 28-yard game-winner in overtime finished the job.

Ryan Fitzgerald's clutch performances have helped the Carolina Panthers considerably

Without those kicks, Bryce Young’s franchise-record 448 passing yards and Tetairoa McMillan’s 130-yard, two-touchdown explosion don’t matter. This clutch effort is not a fluke, either. Just two weeks ago, Fitzgerald walked off Lambeau Field with a 49-yard dagger to beat the Green Bay Packers, his second game-winner in a month.

“Rookie coming in, not scared of the moment, not afraid of the bright lights, that's the guy he is,” Young said. “That wasn't something new learned today.”

The Panthers are 6-5 now, and three of those wins are directly tied to their undrafted kicker. But to understand his impact, you have to look deeper than the walk-offs.

He’s 17-of-20 on field goals this season (85%), a perfect 9-of-9 inside 40 yards, he’s hit from 55, 57, and 49, and he’s been automatic when Carolina needs points to steady momentum.

The Panthers aren't just winning because their stars are surging. They are winning because their first-year kicker eliminates the wasted possessions and stranded drives that once defined this team.

Dave Canales knows how valuable that is. So do his veterans. Veteran long-snapper J.J. Jansen calls Fitzgerald “cold-blooded.”

The Panthers’ identity has shifted. They aren’t the mistake-prone group from September. They aren’t losing close games anymore. They’re stacking wins, and a kicker that keeps delivering under absolute pressure is a big reason why.

And the truth is, Carolina’s climb toward the NFC playoff picture isn’t happening without him.

In a league where kicker instability can easily cost teams their seasons, the Panthers found the opposite: someone who lifts their floor and raises their ceiling. Fitzgerald has become the player Carolina can trust when everything tightens, the lights brighten, and the entire afternoon comes down to a single kick.

Fitzgerald is the overlooked reason Carolina is making a strong push for the playoffs.