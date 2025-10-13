Panthers' biggest positive from dramatic Week 6 win is painfully obvious

The Carolina Panthers are basking in the glory of another impact victory on the Bank of America Stadium against the often hyped but underachieving Dallas Cowboys. Dave Canales' squad is now 3-3 when it looked like another lost season was in the offing, and the surge in optimism across the fan base is a breath of fresh air.

There were so many positives to take. Rico Dowdle broke the franchise record for yards from scrimmage. The offensive line was dominant. Carolina's run defense shut down the Cowboys emphatically. Their special-teams coverage unit was explosive and disciplined when called upon.

However, there was one significant positive that continues to flourish, despite most expecting it to go the other way.

Carolina Panthers finally have a dependable kicker in clutch situations

That, of course, is Carolina's ultra-consistent undrafted rookie kicker Ryan Fitzgerald.

The Panthers moved swiftly to secure Fitzgerald's services once the 2025 NFL Draft concluded. He was put into a competition for the job with veteran Matthew Wright, and the initial pressure impacted his ability to transition smoothly over the summer. Carolina's staff never lost faith, and the former Florida State standout gradually grew in stature.

Fitzgerald beat out Wright for the No. 1 gig. More importantly, he's already proven that no moment is too big just six weeks into his first season in Carolina.

His game-winning kick to beat the Cowboys might have been akin to an extra point, but the added pressure made it more difficult. Fitzgerald handled everything in his stride, drilling his attempt through the uprights as time expired. It was a simple kick that he made look simple with the game on the line.

That sounds easy, but it's harder than it looks.

This brings his tally to 10 made field goals out of 11 attempts. Fitzgerald has also missed one extra point, but his accuracy from almost any distance is a far cry from the frustrating limitations Eddy Pineiro displayed during his final season with the Panthers. And there is also a lot to like about the way he's adjusted to the new kickoff rules to enhance his influence further.

The life of a kicker can alter dramatically from week to week. However, it's starting to look like the Panthers might have a guy.

Fitzgerald's poise defies his inexperience. Everyone on the coaching staff and in the locker room believes he's going to come through when it counts. The Panthers gave the unheralded prospect a supreme vote of confidence before the season, and he's repaying it in no uncertain terms.

It's been a long time since Panthers fans could say that with any confidence about their kicker.