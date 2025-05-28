Undrafted Panthers rookie already turning heads for the wrong reasons at OTAs

Undrafted free agents have no margin for error. They have to impress immediately in pursuit of forcing their way into the Carolina Panthers' plans. Any wayward performance levels won't be favorable as general manager Dan Morgan moves forward with a ruthless, business-first approach.

There is still time to turn things around. But one unheralded rookie with big ambitions turned heads for the wrong reasons on the first day of Phase Three organized team activities.

Ryan Fitzgerald hasn't come to make up the numbers. The kicker has the starting job in his sights with only veteran journeyman Matthew Wright as legitimate competition right now. The first-year pro taking this spot represents the best-case scenario for the Panthers, but there is a long way to go before this scenario comes to fruition.

Ryan Fitzgerald must bounce back after poor practice at Carolina Panthers OTAs

According to those in attendance, Fitzgerald had a rough day at the office on Tuesday. Joe Person from The Athletic was among those who pointed it out to the masses, acknowledging this session isn't one that the former Florida State standout will remember with any great fondness.

Every kicker has indifferent outings. It's also worth remembering that it was a wet day in Charlotte and Fitzgerald was kicking to tighter goalposts than he's typically used to. However, the Panthers are giving him challenges like this as a measuring stick, so nothing but improvements from here on out will do.

There isn't much confidence in Wright either. The Panthers have a legitimate chance to progress in 2025, so having the kicking position become an ongoing frustration again isn't going to cut it. Either those around show their mettle, or Morgan will find someone who can deliver consistently.

Everyone has bad days. The NFL — and life in general — will get you down sometimes. But make no mistake, how Fitzgerald responds will be critical to his chances of carving out a role for himself.

He remains a sleeper to make the 53-man squad for Carolina's regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But any more indifferent showings in practice could see grave consequences arrive at some stage.

Fitzgerald is a strong character who came highly recommended. He'll need all that and much more to get back on track.

