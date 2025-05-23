Panthers poised for takeoff after blockbuster offseason says NFL analyst

Dan Morgan and Dave Canales knew what was required this offseason. Their first recruitment period together brought long-awaited stability to the Carolina Panthers. This time around, it was about rectifying problem areas and building on the team's newly acquired momentum.

And one NFL analyst believes the moves made put the Panthers in a prime position to make a giant leap when the 2025 campaign rolls around.

There's growing optimism around the Panthers, and with good reason. They have stability. They have some promising players all growing together. They have a dominant offensive line. They have a potential franchise quarterback in Bryce Young after his immensely positive strides upon returning to the starting lineup.

Carolina Panthers projected to make playoff push after eventful offseason

That doesn't guarantee success, but it's not a bad place to start.

James Dator from SB Nation provided a promising outlook for the Panthers, giving their offseason an A- grade. The analyst thought their brick-by-brick method of roster building is having the desired effect, something he believes could see them push for playoff honors if everything goes according to plan.

"The goal for the Carolina Panthers this offseason needed to be “stay the course.” Simply build on the path they were on, fix some areas on defense, and hope the trajectory stays. Every decision was done with that in mind, and the organization achieved that. As it stands the Panthers appear to be one team ready to make a serious leap in 2025, and in a weak NFC South it’s not out of the question that this team could legitimately contend for a conference title. Tentatively the future looks very bright in Carolina, now it’s about seeing if this team can execute." James Dator

This would be a dream come true for fans who are tired of Carolina languishing in the NFL's basement. They've been demoralized beyond measure throughout David Tepper's ownership to date. But with the billionaire hedge fund manager slipping into the shadows, the tide is slowly turning.

Tempering expectations remains prudent. Some problem areas could hold the Panthers back. They have a lot of fresh faces, so molding them into a balanced unit on both sides of the football is crucial. Young must continue to make the strides needed to inspire confidence. Their historically bad defense must improve drastically.

It's a lot to ask, but things look more promising for the Panthers entering 2025 than at any stage since Tepper bought the franchise from Jerry Richardson. If Canales' squad can stay healthy, they could become the NFL's surprise package when it's all said and done.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis