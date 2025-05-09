Analyst urges Panthers rookie to seize his shot as fate finally opens the door

Sometimes fate works in your favor. One NFL Draft analyst believes that's the case where new Carolina Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is concerned.

Fitzgerald was widely touted by some shrewd evaluators to be a late-round selection during the 2025 NFL Draft. His final two seasons at Florida State were littered with memorable moments. Considering how teams are always looking for the next great hope at the kicking position, he'd have felt a real sense of disappointment after failing to hear his name called.

The Panthers gave him a window of opportunity. They moved swiftly once the draft concluded to secure Fitzgerald's services as an undrafted free agent. He's currently looking to catch he eye at Carolina's rookie minicamp, and there's a tremendous opportunity to stake a claim for the 53-man roster if expectations are met this summer.

NFL Draft analyst believes Ryan Fitzgerald can make the Carolina Panthers roster

This was a sentiment echoed by Thor Nystrom from Fantasy Life. He thought Fitzgerald couldn't have landed in a better spot, especially considering his only competition for the No. 1 spot right now is Matthew Wright.

"Ryan Fitzgerald was probably a little chapped that two kickers were picked in the draft and he wasn’t one of them—but he couldn’t have asked for a better landing spot than this. Eddy Pineiro wasn’t re-signed. The only competition for Fitzgerald— first-team All-American in 2024—is perennial camp leg Matthew Wright." Thor Nystrom

If the Panthers aren't entirely satisfied with either kicker, they'll seek alternatives. For now, Fitzgerald should quietly fancy his chances of dethroning Wright, who arrived earlier this offseason for a second spell in Carolina.

Wright's been a journeyman throughout his career. Fitzgerald is the rookie upstart looking to carve out a successful path for himself. He didn't miss a field goal for the Seminoles last season, so confidence will be high. He's also progressed encouragingly with every campaign, which is something that suggests an ongoing upward trajectory.

The Panthers made some encouraging additions throughout another busy offseason for Morgan, but their fate in 2025 still hangs precariously. They can ill afford their kicking position to become a weak link once again. Fine margins will determine whether Carolina is capable of challenging for the NFC South or settling for scraps once again.

There is no in between this time.

Fitzgerald will get a fair shot unless he completely blows it early on. He's got momentum on his side, but so did Harrison Mevis this time last year before things went downhill quickly.

Morgan and Canales see something in Fitzgerald that can help the Panthers next season and beyond. Repaying this faith should stand him in good stead.

