Bryce Young’s Week 2 redemption mission fueled by one clear objective

Bryce Young is under the microscope once again. The Carolina Panthers quarterback took a step back in Week 1 from the standards set over the second half of 2024. It's early days, but the signal-caller cannot afford for this to become the trend.

And Young is under no illusions about the main danger that stands between him and a much-improved performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

Budda Baker makes everything tick. The two-time All-Pro safety is a magnificent player. He organizes everything on the Cardinals' defense. He's a true impact player against the run who is adept at baiting quarterbacks into making mistakes. If Young isn't at the top of his game, there will be problems aplenty.

Carolina Panthers are looking to neutralize standout safety Budda Baker in Week 2

Young is treating Baker with the respect he deserves. The Alabama product knows how influential he can be if not accounted for effectively. The signal-caller is also relishing the challenge of going up against one of the elite safeties around the league.

"That's obviously a big factor of, you know, what they do defensively. Budda is a great player, does a great job in the run and pass game, and is able to do a lot of unorthodox things when you compare him to the rest of the league, so you know, obviously, it's something that we talk about. We know that we have to have a plan. And again, we have a ton of respect for him, for the rest of the defense, so we're excited for that challenge." Bryce Young via Panthers.com

The Panthers have strategized to neutralize Baker's ability to impact proceedings. Young must be aware of where he is at all times. Taking risks in his vicinity is not an option. Being careful with the football, ideally away from the defensive back's area of the field, is essential if Carolina wants to get its campaign back on track.

Easier said than done, but the Panthers had a lot of success versus the Cardinals when they played them last season. Young completed 65.38 percent of his passes for 158 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Baker was restricted to six tackles, two of which were solo.

That's the blueprint. If the Panthers can scheme around Baker, and Young plays with cautious aggression, Carolina isn't without a chance if Ejiro Evero's run defense meets their end of the bargain.

Time will tell on both fronts. But regardless of what the Panthers are doing on defense, Young needs to take special care to avoid Baker at all times.

Nothing else will do.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis