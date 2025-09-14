Panthers leader Derrick Brown throws down the gauntlet before Week 2 showdown

The Carolina Panthers' run defense picked up where they left off in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown has any say in the matter, that won't be the case moving forward.

Brown was one of the very few to emerge from Carolina's opening weekend defeat with credit. Others on the defensive front and second level couldn't say the same, which resulted in the Jaguars going for 200 rushing yards during a one-sided affair at EverBank Stadium.

It was a depressingly familiar feeling for fans. It's an unfamiliar feeling for Brown, who missed all but one game of the 2024 campaign through injury as the run defense crumbled without him.

Derrick Brown urges Carolina Panthers teammates to improve effort and execution

That's not going to be the standard moving forward. Brown threw down the gauntlet to his teammates, calling on everyone to improve their effort and execution to turn the tide. He believes that holds the key to the Panthers becoming a stout force against the run, which makes things easier for everybody.

"I watched the tape unlike most people, so you know seeing the tape on the plane and getting back to it, biggest thing—like I said earlier—to be able to come out here and have a chance this year to be able to go play a second game, you know, that's where my faith lies. I mean, it was bad last week. I mean, four plays, we gave up big runs, but I mean, it's just limit the mistakes, hustle, and cover when people make mistakes. I mean, that's what football is. It ain't always going to be perfect, but for us to be able to go out here this week and execute the game plan, and you know everybody does their job. That's all it takes." Derrick Brown via Panthers.com

Talk is cheap for the Panthers.

Actions speak far louder than words. Brown's credentials speak for themselves. Any progress versus the Arizona Cardinals' backfield tandem of James Conner and Trey Benson is predicated on others meeting their end of the bargain.

The jury is still out on everyone on the defensive front aside from Brown. The same goes for the linebacker pairing of Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom, who didn't exactly cover themselves in glory to begin the season. Any more failings are not going to look favorably on defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, either.

Brown will do his part. He's an elite player who showed no signs of rust during his first game back after a lengthy absence. But last weekend proved he cannot do it alone, and the former Auburn standout made his expectations abundantly clear to those he's going into battle with.

They must answer the call.

