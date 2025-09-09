Panthers' collapse exposed the fatal flaw that just won’t go away

General manager Dan Morgan made fixing the NFL’s worst run defense his top priority in the offseason after the Carolina Panthers surrendered more than 3,000 rushing yards in 2024. New faces were added in the trenches, with the hope that physicality and depth would finally stop opponents from pushing them around.

On paper, the alterations looked like progress. But on the field in Week 1, they looked practically nonexistent.

In their heavy loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the same flaw that haunted them a year ago came roaring back. Liam Coen's squad dominated at will on the ground, controlling the tempo, staying ahead of the chains, and ultimately putting the game out of reach without needing to lean too heavily on quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s arm.

Carolina Panthers' run defense continues to be an embarrassing weak link

The Jaguars piled up 200 rushing yards. This was led by Travis Etienne Jr., who ripped off 143 yards on 16 carries. That’s an 8.9-yard average from a running back many thought might be losing his grip on the starting job.

If Etienne can have a career day against Carolina, what will elite ground games do? That’s the terrifying question fans are left with after just one outing.

It’s tempting to say the Panthers were simply outplayed, but the problems are baked into how this defense is built. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s 3-4 scheme requires smart, fast linebackers who can read and fill gaps instantly.

Carolina doesn’t have that.

Morgan invested resources in the defensive line. However, the linebacker room (a glaring weakness last season) was essentially left untouched despite Josey Jewell's release.

The result was wide open lanes and missed fits that turned routine carries into chunk plays. Jacksonville’s outside zone concepts stretched Carolina thin, then punished them with cutbacks where no second-level help existed.

Safeties were forced to clean up mistakes. By then, the damage was already done. Derrick Brown played with his usual power and consistency, but one dominant lineman isn’t enough when the second level can’t hold its ground.

For Morgan, the clock is already ticking. This isn’t a wait-and-see situation; it’s a glaring structural flaw that will bury the season if ignored.

A veteran linebacker addition feels almost mandatory, and Evero may need to simplify assignments to mask weaknesses. If Carolina can’t at least become average against the run, it won’t matter how much Bryce Young develops or how well the offense plays.

The harsh truth is this: until the Panthers prove otherwise, every opponent will see them as the league’s softest underbelly.

Etienne’s near nine-yard per carry day in a 26-10 loss wasn’t just an embarrassment, it was a warning shot. If Carolina doesn’t act fast, 2025 will look a whole lot like 2024.

