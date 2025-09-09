Panthers' next move after Week 1 humiliation is painfully obvious

Optimism disintegrated around the Carolina Panthers almost as quickly as it arrived. Their humiliating Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars exposed some ongoing defensive flaws, head coach Dave Canales and his staff were outcoached, and they didn't look ready to play.

It was a harsh reality check for fans who were hoping for a potential NFC South title push. There is a long road ahead before the Panthers are ready for that, although it's also worth remembering that it's just one game and there is still plenty of time to turn things around.

There is one painfully obvious move the Panthers should consider after their opening game drubbing. And it would go a long way to resolving a concerning position group that wasn't anywhere close to meeting the required standard at EverBank Stadium.

Carolina Panthers should call Eric Kendricks after Week 1 beatdown

Dan Morgan opted to stand pat at the linebacking spot despite releasing Josey Jewell. Shaq Thompson was also allowed to leave in free agency after some difficult injury problems over the last two years. That left the Panthers with Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom as their starting tandem, with undrafted rookie Bam Martin-Scott and Claudin Cherelus backing them up.

Fans were extremely worried about this group. Their performance versus the Jaguars only magnified it. Wallace was awful from start to finish. Rozeboom gave a lot of effort, but he wasn't much better. Carolina coughed up 200 rushing yards again, which is unsustainable if this team wants to make the strides anticipated.

Morgan, a former stud linebacker himself, needs to see this situation for what it is. He needs an experienced figure manning the second level. He needs someone who can identify plays developing and get people into their correct spots pre-snap.

He needs Eric Kendricks.

Although Kendricks is firmly in the twilight of his playing career, his 138 tackles and three sacks for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 show that there is still some good football left. He's also an outstanding run defender with exceptional on-field intelligence — something that cannot be said of Carolina's current options.

The former UCLA standout might be waiting for a contending team to come calling. But if the money is right, Kendricks could see the Panthers as a decent option where he can make a difference immediately.

Morgan cannot be stubborn with this. If the same frailties continue to hold the Panthers back, drastic action is needed. And there is no doubt Kendricks represents a significant upgrade on anything Carolina has right now.

After all, the time for half-measures is over.

