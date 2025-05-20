Panthers finally fixed the one thing that’s held them back for years

Watching the Carolina Panthers defense get run over by almost everybody last season was embarrassing and depressingly familiar in equal measure. Dan Morgan recognized his part in the team's failings and moved swiftly to rectify his previous negligence during his second offseason at the helm.

The moves were decisive and aggressive. It now seems like the Panthers have finally fixed a glaring flaw that's held them back for years.

This centered on the defensive line. Ejiro Evero's 3-4 front was nothing short of abysmal last season. Losing Pro Bowl-caliber performer Derrick Brown after just one game didn't help, but his absence exposed the lack of starting quality or sufficient depth en route to conceding more than 3,000 yards on the ground at 179.8 per game.

Evero didn't have the answers. He didn't have the personnel to adjust anything. The Panthers paid a heavy price, but things look much more promising now.

Carolina Panthers defensive front should improve drastically in 2025

The Panthers were aggressive in free agency in the defensive trenches. Carolina lost out on Milton Williams, but Tershawn Wharton isn't a bad consolation prize. They also got serious with a legitimate nose tackle, with Bobby Brown III boasting previous experience working with Evero and should provide an instant upgrade on Shy Tuttle.

That wasn't all. The Panthers also got an intriguing backup to Brown during the draft. Cam Jackson is a formidable presence to move off the block. There are some technical refinements needed, but his physical scope indicates further growth can arrive quickly.

Couple this with Brown's return, A'Shawn Robinson and Tuttle moving into rotational roles, and the explosiveness added to the edge rushing room, the defensive front seven could go from a severe weakness to a legitimate strength if everything comes together.

Not everyone will come along for the ride. The likes of Jaden Crumedy and LaBryan Ray move to the roster bubble following the influx of fresh faces. However, that's a small price for progress where Morgan is concerned.

Things look more promising on paper. Becoming a cohesive unit when competitive action commences is something else entirely.

Getting a better run of luck on the health front would be a good place to start. If Carolina's top performers avoid any damaging injury complications, one cannot see anything other than major improvements arriving. And if the defensive line sets the tone, it'll make things easier for the second and third levels along the way.

That's a win-win for everybody.

