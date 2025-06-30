Bullish Panthers forecast from NFL analyst has fans dreaming big

The Carolina Panthers were among the league's most improved teams over the second half of 2024. More is expected this time around, especially considering the impressive additions made to the squad over general manager Dan Morgan's second recruitment period.

One NFL analyst agrees, making a bullish projection for the Panthers that will have fans buzzing.

Stability and momentum are words that haven't been typically associated with the Panthers in recent years. That all changed this offseason, and the team is in much better shape as a result. There's a chance it falls short, but the newfound optimism and continuity might be enough for head coach Dave Canales to mastermind a winning record for the first time under team owner David Tepper when it's all said and done.

NFL analyst believes Carolina Panthers could double their win total in 2025

Lou Scataglia from NFL Spin Zone holds a similar opinion. He thought the Panthers were better than people thought last year and will be again this time around. He also thought Carolina might even be capable of doubling their win total from the 2024 campaign if everything goes according to plan.

"The Carolina Panthers could break out in 2025 and become a contender to win the NFC South. The team does have more talent than you think, and Young was probably a bit better than you think those last several weeks in 2024. Dave Canales has worked his magic with Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield in previous seasons, so Bryce Young does have a great shot himself to find his footing for good in the NFL. And perhaps to a fault, I have been higher on the Panthers, GM Dan Morgan has really been aggressive in building this roster, and it's quite solid on paper. Don't sleep on the Carolina Panthers." Lou Scataglia

It's been a long time since the Panthers' long-suffering fan base had anything legitimate to cheer. But after some of the darkest days in franchise history, there is officially light at the end of the tunnel.

If the defense can be even remotely competitive, it'll make things easier. The Panthers' offense looks well-balanced and efficient. Having a defense that doesn't give up the most single-season points in NFL history is only going to help their cause.

Getting off to a strong start is crucial. The Panthers' schedule early on suggests some momentum can be built. That should provide the springboard needed for even brighter fortunes as the campaign progresses.

After that, who knows what the Panthers could accomplish?

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis