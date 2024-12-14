Cade Mays and 3 Panthers who could see reduced snaps in Week 15 vs. Cowboys
By Luke Gray
Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR
I’m not going to pile on Carolina Panthers rookie Xavier Legette, who has certainly been getting it from all angles this week. The former South Carolina man has been all over the national media for the wrong reasons as his critical drop at Lincoln Financial Field negated quarterback Bryce Young the opportunity of another game-winning drive.
But credit to Legette. He appeared on the St. Brown Brothers podcast and took full responsibility for his error, as well as revealing over Thanksgiving that he ate Racoon — a real country boy. That doesn't detract from the need to see marked improvement, as drops have been a struggle for the player throughout his first season in the pros.
The player's struggles have ignited the talk of Carolina adding a true WR1 and whether or not Legette can fulfill that role. Fans remember Carolina failing to surround former NFL MVP Cam Newton with suitable weapons. They do not want to repeat that with Young given his encouraging progress in recent weeks.
Reducing Legette’s role may help the wideout in the short term. The Panthers are hopeful that Jalen Coker will return against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 after missing the last three games. Carolina also signed veteran wide receiver Trenton Irwin to the practice squad with the expectation that he’ll be elevated to the active roster quickly.
Legette played 87 percent of the offensive snaps at the Philadelphia Eagles, but that number could come down at Bank of America Stadium this weekend. That wouldn't be the worst idea in the world, especially considering the first-year pro is dealing with a wrist ligament injury that might require surgery after the season.
The Panthers are unlikely to cast Legette from their game plan entirely. But one only has to look at how Young benefitted from a breather to see how much it might help remove the pressure.