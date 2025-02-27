Cade Mays and 4 underrated Carolina Panthers who must be re-signed in 2025

Feleipe Franks - Carolina Panthers TE/FB

Special teams play is an integral part of any successful team. The Carolina Panthers would be wise to keep that in mind when examining their roster plans this offseason.

We've already discussed Raheem Blackshear's contribution in the return game. Sam Franklin Jr. is one of the league's most prolific special teams gunners and should get a new deal. Another underrated contributor in this discipline did his chances of an extended stay no harm at all.

Feleipe Franks' football journey has been a rollercoaster. He started his career as a college quarterback, but it quickly became apparent this wasn't going to work out in the pros. He transitioned to the tight end spot and was even used as a full-back when the situation dictated. He also spent time enhancing his special teams production, which came across significantly during the 2024 campaign.

Franks flashed early and often. He accumulated 68 percent of special teams snaps last season and made some exceptional plays along the way. Good production like this needs to be rewarded by Dan Morgan.

This is going to be a cheap deal, which is a bonus. Franks is still just 27 years old, so he's in no danger of losing the explosiveness and reactions that made him such a brilliant special team asset.

Mike Jackson Sr. - Carolina Panthers CB

Mike Jackson Sr. is going to be a little more expensive than others on this list. However, the Panthers should make a concerted effort to keep him around after an impressive first season with the franchise.

The Panthers needed to take drastic action with their cornerback unit depleted shortly before the campaign. Dan Morgan traded seventh-round pick Michael Barrett to the Seattle Seahawks for Jackson, who instantly slotted into the outside starting role opposite Jaycee Horn.

There were some lapses during the campaign. At the same time, one cannot be anything other than impressed by the way he went about his business.

Jackson is a strong tackler who holds his own in coverage. His 13 pass breakups ranked second league-wide despite being targeted often with Horn locking down one side of the field. With a full offseason within Ejiro Evero's schematic concepts, there's nothing to suggest additional improvements can arrive.

Head coach Dave Canales hinted during the offseason that the plan was to keep Jackson around. Finding some middle ground and structuring the contract effectively to benefit the team should be enough to get something done.

With Dane Jackson released after one underwhelming season, the Panthers need more. But the burden would be eased if Jackson gets extended.

