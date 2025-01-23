Caleb Farley and 4 first-year Panthers who will (probably) be gone in 2025

Jordan Fuller - Carolina Panthers S

As mentioned previously, the Carolina Panthers gave Ejiro Evero several of his former players to utilize after key veterans departed the ranks. This was supposed to keep a sense of continuity within his 3-4 defensive scheme, but the quality took a downward turn to the team's detriment.

Arguably the most disappointing was Jordan Fuller. Big things were expected of the safety following a decent career with the Los Angeles Rams. The Panthers thought he'd be a ready-made replacement for released veteran Vonn Bell, but it didn't take long for things to sour.

Fuller struggled to make an impression early on. He went to injured reserve after a hamstring injury in Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders. When the former Ohio State standout came back into the lineup, the same poor performance levels followed.

It got so bad for Fuller that he was even a healthy scratch on two occasions. Undrafted free agent Demani Richardson got an extended look and played well. That all but guaranteed his time in Carolina would be short-lived.

In fairness to Fuller, his tackling was pretty good for the most part. The main problem centered on his liability in coverage. Just why Evero had him one-on-one with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is anyone's guess, but it wasn't a good look for anybody.

Dane Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB

Dan Morgan thought enough of Dane Jackson to make him a high-priority signing in free agency. He was a big reason why the Buffalo Bills took the cornerback in the seventh round. The front-office leader took him on board to give him significant responsibilities in Carolina.

Things started well enough for Jackson. He made a strong impression over early workouts and slotted in seamlessly opposite Jaycee Horn. Unfortunately, the player suffered a hamstring injury that placed him on injured reserve before the campaign.

The Panthers couldn't afford to wait around. Morgan acted with conviction to secure Mike Jackson Sr.'s services via trade from the Seattle Seahawks. This provided a dependable option at an important time.

Jackson played well alongside Horn in the secondary. This duo was arguably the brightest spot on an underwhelming defense. That was a positive, but it left the former Pittsburgh standout on the outside looking in.

When Jackson was ready to return, Ejiro Evero had no real use for him. The defensive coordinator tried him in the slot to no avail. He went to the fringes and he featured in just 43 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Carolina now has a big decision to make.

He's got one more year remaining on his deal, but some analysts are already speculating Jackson could be a salary-cap casualty this offseason. If the Panthers go in this direction, they'd take on $2.5 million in dead cap money with a saving of $3.35 million attached.

