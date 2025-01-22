Carolina Panthers tipped to part ways with free agency blunder in 2025

Dan Morgan made some good moves in free agency. Not every acquisition was a home run for the Carolina Panthers, but it represented a positive step in the right direction nonetheless.

The Panthers are looking to build a sustainable product. They are doing things differently in the front office with Morgan and Brandt Tilis leading the charge. Their professional approach and business-first mindset removed sentiment from the equation. Doing what's best for the organization is all that matters now.

This is a pivotal offseason. The Panthers made strides over the second half of 2024, but they need to strengthen to take that next step. Money isn't readily available right now. However, that could change with extensions, restructures, and sacrifices ahead of time.

Carolina Panthers urged to consider cutting Dane Jackson this offseason

Just who'd be on the chopping block is another matter. Alex Ballentine from The Bleacher Report highlighted veteran cornerback Dane Jackson as someone who could be made surplus to requirements after an underwhelming first season in Carolina.

"Dane Jackson wasn't quite a Miles Sanders-level blunder for the Panthers in free agency. They gave him a two-year, $8.5 million contract in 2023. However, they still haven't got their money's worth. Jackson only played 43 percent of the defensive snaps and wasn't even called upon when Jaycee Horn went down with an injury. Jackson gave up a 123.6 passer rating when he was targeted this year. The Panthers stand to create $3.4 million in cap space by releasing Jackson. It would also clear a roster spot for another cornerback the Panthers might trust more." Alex Ballentine, Bleacher Report

Jackson didn't get much luck. He was projected to start opposite Jaycee Horn before suffering a hamstring issue shortly before the campaign that sent him to injured reserve. When medically cleared to resume football activities, he represented a square peg in a round hole.

The Panthers already had Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. on the boundary. Jackson tried to occupy slot duties but struggled mightily and was eventually replaced by rookie fifth-rounder Chau Smith-Wade. Opportunities were limited after that, so it's not hard to see why his future is under a cloud.

Morgan likes Jackson. He played a leading role in the Buffalo Bills drafting him in the seventh round. He was quick to swoop for him once free agency hit. Cutting bait might not enter his train of thought.

Perhaps Jackson could improve with another offseason within Ejiro Evero's scheme and a little bit of good fortune on the health front. But if the Panthers think they can find someone better and utilize the salary-cap savings effectively, Morgan won't hesitate to remove him from the equation.

There isn't much margin for error with the Panthers this season. Morgan needs to hit most of his transactions out of the park. If that means cutting someone he's got a strong connection with, it's a small price to pay for progress.

It could go either way for Jackson. Morgan might give him a reprieve with no promises attached. He could also give him a chance to start fresh elsewhere by releasing the defensive back with one year remaining on his deal.

Time will tell…

