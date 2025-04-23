Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 mock draft: Final countdown edition

Carolina Panthers draft Jalen Royals

Wide Receiver | Utah State Aggies

Round No. 3 | Pick No. 65

A small trade to begin the activity on Day 2 of this mock draft. The Carolina Panthers engineer a pick swap with the New York Giants, moving out of the second round and getting another top-100 selection in exchange for one of the team's fifth-rounders.

Dan Morgan wants more playmakers. The Panthers ignored the weapons around quarterback Bryce Young in free agency, rightfully focusing their attention on the defensive side instead. That must change at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Those in power are confident that Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker can build on their rookie flashes. Adam Thielen remains one of the league's best route-runners despite his advancing years. But despite David Moore, the cupboard is relatively bare in the receiver room.

If Jalen Royals was still available at the start of the third round, the Panthers could do a lot worse. He's a genuine three-level threat who makes things happen with the football in his hands. The Utah State prospect can stretch the field, is a smooth route technician, and boasts the explosiveness to create separation effortlessly.

Morgan wants players with proven college production this time around. Royals ticks those boxes with 126 receptions for 1,914 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Carolina Panthers draft Kyle Kennard

Edge Rusher | South Carolina Gamecocks

Round No. 3 | Pick No. 74

Finding an explosive edge rusher is high on Carolina's list of draft objectives. Dan Morgan cannot come away from his nine picks and not have someone with the potential to make a lasting contribution from Week 1.

The Panthers still have Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum around in the final year of their respective deals. Signing Patrick Jones II in free agency should also help, although what his specific role will be hasn't been determined. Outside of that, the options are underwhelming.

Fortunately for the Panthers, this is a deep group of defensive linemen and edge rushers. That won't have gone unnoticed by Morgan, who's been linked with the likes of Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, and even Donovan Ezeiruaku earlier in the draft.

They went with Mason Graham in this scenario. That'll help the defensive front, but the edge still needs more. This brings Kyle Kennard firmly under the microscope.

Kennard has everything one looks for in a productive NFL pass-rusher. He's a dynamic athlete with the right blend of size, length, and agility. When the prospect was on his game at South Carolina, there was almost nothing the opposition could do to stop him.

Improving against the run is the next big challenge. After that, it's all systems go.