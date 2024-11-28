Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Building around Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Mason Graham
- Defensive Line | Michigan Wolverines
- Round No. 1 | Pick No. 5
Dan Morgan spent his first offseason solidifying the offensive trenches. This was a shrewd move by the general manager looking at the improvements made along the offensive line. His plans in 2025 might center around the opposite side of the football.
The defensive front needs another capable performer alongside Derrick Brown and A'Shawn Robinson. Much will depend on whether Ejiro Evero stays on, but the Panthers need a genuine game-wrecker to become a force sooner rather than later.
Options will be plentiful with a top-five selection. However, few come with more potential than Mason Graham. The Michigan prospect is one of college football's brightest stars, boasting a unique blend of size, strength, and athleticism - traits that should go down extremely well in the pros.
Slotting Graham next to Brown once he returns from injury represents a mouth-watering proposition.
Carolina Panthers draft Kyle Kennard
- Edge Rusher | South Carolina Gamecocks
- Round No. 2 | Pick No. 47
Generating pressure has been a difficult task for the Panthers this season overall. Things have improved drastically since D.J. Wonnum returned to the lineup, which brought improved production from Jadeveon Clowney with some extra space to do damage for good measure.
That said, the Panthers are not blessed with much quality in this critical area. Wonnum and Clowney are plugging the gap for now, but there's no guarantee either will be around in 2025 looking at the financial benefits of their early releases. It would be surprising if Morgan went in this direction, but adding another promising edge rusher is critical when the draft rolls around.
Kyle Kennard has the physical profile to make a significant impact at the pro level. The South Carolina prospect is a relentless force getting after the quarterback, boasting 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 2024. His explosiveness off the block and improving hands can be a significant asset for any team.
Once Kennard refines his pass-rushing moves and becomes a little more disciplined against the run, someone will have a real player on their hands.
Carolina Panthers draft Denzel Burke
- Cornerback | Ohio State Buckeyes
- Round No. 3 | Pick No. 71
The Panthers could use another cornerback to assist with their potential progression into playoff consideration under general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales. Jaycee Horn is a stud and should get paid handsomely this offseason. There are concerns elsewhere, so acquiring another piece from the college ranks is something to contemplate.
Mike Jackson Sr. is out of contract but could get another deal. Dane Jackson's not meeting expectations as yet, but Morgan believes in the player enough to dictate he might be another shot in 2025. Unless rookie Chau Smith-Wade progresses effectively, the Panthers need another useful option.
Denzel Burke has exceptional ball skills and anticipates things well in coverage. He demonstrates outstanding short-area quickness and is a fluid mover with NFL-caliber length.
This is matched in the player's production this season at Ohio State. Burke isn't the quickest going downfield and his tackling technique can flounder on occasion. But these are coachable traits.