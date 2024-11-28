Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Building around Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Keon Sabb
- Safety | Alabama Crimson Tide
- Round No. 5 | Pick No. 143
The Carolina Panthers could have a bigger need at safety than most thought during the offseason. Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller are both out of contract and might not return. Sam Franklin Jr.'s special teams prowess should be enough for an extended stay, but there's just no telling for sure right now.
Carolina's urgency regarding backend reinforcements is dependent on Woods and Fuller's statuses. Undrafted free agent Demani Richardson has shown promise. That shouldn't prevent the Panthers from adding another safety to develop into a potential contributor over time.
Keon Sabb has the football intelligence, athleticism, and awareness to make an impression with a little extra refinement. He's got a strong NFL-caliber build and thrives against the run with exceptional force and an impressive tackling technique in the open field.
Sabb can be over-aggressive, which leaves him susceptible to being manipulated by opposing quarterbacks. This is all coachable and the defensive back has the mentality needed to maximize the opportunity awaiting him.
Carolina Panthers draft Kaden Prather
- Wide Receiver | Maryland Terrapins
- Round No. 5 | Pick No. 161
No team can ever have enough good pass-catchers. The Panthers have a few decent options currently. They might turn their attention to a veteran presence in free agency depending on how much money they can free up. But if general manager Dan Morgan can find another gem in the late rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, the better their chances will be.
Bryce Young is slowly proving he can be the guy. Dave Canales might not be entirely convinced just yet, but the signs are promising. If they decide to give him another year in 2025, enhancing the weapons available is crucial.
At 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, Kaden Prather represents a matchup nightmare when in the mood. One could argue the Maryland prospect hasn't maximized his exceptional physical attributes as yet, but his wide catch radius and body control give him a fighting chance of carving out a decent rotational role for himself at the next level.
Carolina Panthers draft Xavier Truss
- Offensive Line | Georgia Bulldogs
- Round No. 7 | Pick No. 230
Carolina's offensive line is the season's biggest success story. The improvements made to the playing personnel, enhanced blocking concepts implemented by head coach Dave Canales, and the outstanding coaching of Joe Gilbert turned this weak link into an area of strength. But there are some questions surrounding the unit heading into the offseason.
Austin Corbett, Brady Christensen, and Cade Mays are all out of contract. All three won't come back, although it would be nice. Finding contingencies to bolster the team's depth is essential to keep their momentum building.
At 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, Xavier Truss has the physical scope to be a nice development prospect. The Georgia standout lacks the technical skills right now, but his brute power and sturdy base make him a force to be reckoned with. He's also got the versatility to play anywhere along the offensive line with some additional development.