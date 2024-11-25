Legendary praise sends Bryce Young's stock to unprecedented heights
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young is winning people around when all hope seemed lost once upon a time. The Carolina Panthers quarterback responded positively to adversity earlier this season and looks more like the player we saw in college upon returning to the lineup.
Benching Young after just two games was a controversial move at the time. Dave Canales felt taking him out of the firing line was the only way to salvage his career. The head coach is being proven right.
Young's looked like a different player since coming back at the expense of veteran Andy Dalton. Sunday's performance in defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs was arguably the best of his short career to date. Something that represented another step in the right direction and a real statement that he could still be the guy.
Bryce Young draws praise from Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid after Week 12
The former No. 1 overall selection is growing in stature. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recognized the fact, stating that the Panthers made a smart decision to take him atop the 2023 NFL Draft despite Young's rollercoaster journey so far.
"I thought he did a heck of a job. Well coached. He's got that red-head over there helping him out, No. 14 [Andy Dalton] too. Having a veteran player who kind of sees it the same way you do. And then he's very talented. The organization made a nice move by taking him."- Andy Reid
This was a sentiment echoed by Patrick Mahomes post-game. Young pushed the perennial Super Bowl winner every step of the way before the Chiefs' signal-caller came through in the clutch, but his comments indicate the Heisman Trophy winner's resurgence isn't going unnoticed by those around the league.
"Yeah, I thought he played his tail off, man. He throws a really good football. But it’s been cool to see him bounce back these past few weeks and play some great football, ’cause I know he has it. I’ve seen it for a long time. And he gave us a scare today, man, because he played his tail off."- Patrick Mahomes
This might not mean much to Young in the grand scheme of things. The taste of defeat is sour. Once it wears off, the signal-caller can see this performance for what it was - a huge positive that could potentially become the catalyst for brighter days ahead.
Those critics who wrote Young off as one of the worst draft picks in NFL history might be eating a large slice of humble pie if the same trend continues. Canales won't be making any more statements about the quarterback position. He's got his starter for now. What comes next remains uncertain.
Young is staking a strong claim to be the starting signal-caller in 2025. He's getting his groove back and providing hope for the future. There's a fearless intent that's hard not to love. His emerging leadership in the locker room is something else working in the player's favor.
The next six games are an audition for Young. After passing the toughest challenge yet with flying colors, his chances of finally becoming a franchise quarterback look better than ever.