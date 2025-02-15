Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Building on stable foundations

Carolina Panthers draft Will Johnson

Cornerback | Michigan Wolverines

Round No. 1 | Pick No. 8

Dan Morgan's plans should focus on defensive improvements this offseason. Neglecting the offense wouldn't be wise, but the Carolina Panthers need to significantly bolster the options at coordinator Ejiro Evero's disposal.

The Panthers' defense was historically bad in 2024. They conceded the most single-season points in NFL history. Their run defense was the league's worst by more than 30 rushing yards per game. Evero didn't have the quality or depth to change anything and Carolina paid a heavy price.

This is a deep class for defensive linemen and edge rushers. The Panthers can solve this critical need further down the pecking order. That's why the choice here is Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.

Jaycee Horn is a stud. Mike Jackson Sr. could be extended and Chau Smith-Wade showed flashes of rookie promise from the nickel spot. Adding someone with Johnson's attributes would provide the secondary with a huge boost.

Johnson has all the traits normally associated with shutdown cornerbacks at the next level. His size, length, and athleticism make him scheme-versatile. He mirrors opposing wide receivers incredibly well and closes throwing windows with impressive frequency.

Whether he'll be around by the time Carolina goes on the clock is debatable. If Johnson makes it this far, don't be surprised if the Panthers pull the trigger.

Carolina Panthers draft Shemar Stewart

Edge Rusher | Texas A&M Aggies

Round No. 2 | Pick No. 57

Another critical objective for the Panthers centers on the defensive front seven within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base system. Everything starts upfront — an area where Carolina was found wanting more often than not in 2024.

Adding another explosive edge rusher from the college ranks is an attainable objective. Losing Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu, and Yetur Gross-Matos left them devoid of reliable options. Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum formed a decent tandem over the second half of 2024, but that's not enough.

It would be surprising if Shemar Stewart was available here. The Texas A&M prospect did his stock considerable good at the 2025 Senior Bowl. He put his exceptional length and explosiveness on full display in front of scouts and front-office personnel. Many believe he could end up in the first round, but we're playing the simulator.

Stewart's sack numbers weren't stellar by any stretch with the Aggies. However, good teams draft prospects based on what they can be in the pros. The Panthers should examine his capabilities in greater detail during their comprehensive assessments.

Carolina Panthers draft Jalen Royals

Wide Receiver | Utah State Aggies

Round No. 3 | Pick No. 74

Dan Morgan's primary investments should be defensively. That's a consensus agreement among fans and acknowledged by the general manager. However, the Panthers also need to get Bryce Young more prolific weapons in the passing game.

Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker showed promise as rookies and should improve. Adam Thielen is giving it another go in 2025 and will be a useful asset over short-to-intermediate routes. That won't be enough if Young wants to take the next step after proving his worth as a long-term starter.

A daring move via trade or free agency cannot be completely dismissed. The Panthers could also acquire a gifted playmaker from the college ranks to fortify depth.

Jalen Royals ticks a lot of boxes. He burst onto the scene at Utah State in 2023 en route to 1,080 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. His final campaign with the Aggies ended abruptly after seven games, but he was still able to put up outstanding numbers to make NFL teams sit up and take notice.

Royals is a slick route runner with assured hands who can stretch the field with ease. He's not the biggest, but the explosive pass-catcher makes things happen. That's exactly what the Panthers are looking for.