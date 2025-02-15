Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Building on stable foundations

Carolina Panthers draft Malachi Moore

Safety | Alabama Crimson Tide

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 147

Big changes are coming to the Carolina Panthers' safety corps this offseason. Four veterans who accumulated the lion's share of reps in 2024 are out of contract and looking for new deals. This would be a good time for Dan Morgan to hit the reset button.

Xavier Woods was inconsistent over the campaign and could be moved on. Jordan Fuller and Nick Scott will take their chances elsewhere. Sam Franklin Jr.'s special teams prowess warrants another deal, but he's not the most productive on the defensive rotation.

A complete overhaul is needed. The Panthers need to find the right blend of youth and experience on the backend to take them forward. A ballhawk playmaker like Malachi Moore represents good value at this stage of the draft.

Moore is athletic and instinctive. He's intelligent, which makes him an asset closer to the line of scrimmage. The Alabama prospect is an assured tackler and a strong communicator. Leading from the front is not a problem either.

He's not the quickest, so landing in the right fit is crucial. But there's nothing to suggest Moore couldn't be an immediate depth piece and core special teamer in this scenario.

Carolina Panthers draft Tonka Hemingway

Defensive Line | South Carolina Gamecocks

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 164

As previously mentioned, this is a deep draft class for defensive linemen. It would be prudent for Carolina to double or even triple-dip given their frailties on Ejiro Evero's 3-4 front. Whether it's starters or depth pieces, the Panthers need a makeover.

Derrick Brown is the only guaranteed starter to return. It would be surprising if A'Shawn Robinson didn't get another year, but his lackluster efforts against the run reduced his margin for error considerably. Shy Tuttle, DeShawn Williams, and LaBryan Ray won't be so lucky.

Tonka Hemingway is flying under the radar a little. There's nothing flashy about the interior force, he just goes about his business effectively. He's got four seasons of decent college production under his belt at South Carolina, accumulating 112 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks.

While Hemingway could stand to bulk up slightly against NFL-caliber offensive linemen, his college tape is littered with examples of the player getting off double teams effectively. He's also a quick mover, changing direction laterally with no wasted movements in pursuit of the ball carrier.

The Panthers could do far worse than look in Hemingway's direction that's for sure.

Carolina Panthers draft Trevor Etienne

Running Back | Georgia Bulldogs

Round No. 7 | Pick No. 229

The Panthers have a sneaky need at the running back position. This is a deep draft class to find a diamond in the rough capable of making their presence felt when called upon.

Chuba Hubbard is the undisputed No. 1 option after deservedly getting a four-year extension during the season. Things are extremely shaky aside from that, with Miles Sanders a potential salary-cap cut candidate and Jonathon Brooks set to miss most if not all of 2025 after tearing his ACL for the second time.

Carolina needs to find another dynamic young playmaker. Although he might not have the big-time reputation of his brother, Trevor Etienne brings a lot of likable traits to the table.

The brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is a pocket rocket at 5-foot-8 with outstanding vision. He's also got the explosiveness to exploit gaps and make things happen in the open field.

His lack of size makes absorbing contact difficult, so the right scheme is crucial. Dave Canales should be able to put his skill set to good use, although bulking up and improving his technique in pass protection is desirable.

