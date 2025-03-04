Carolina Panthers 7-round NFL mock draft featuring bombshell in-division trade

Carolina Panthers draft Jalon Walker

Linebacker | Georgia Bulldogs

Round No. 1 | Pick No. 15

The Carolina Panthers desperately missed Frankie Luvu last season. They waited too long to make the linebacker an acceptable offer and he signed for the Washington Commanders, reaching the NFC Championship game and earning second-team All-Pro honors for his exceptional efforts.

Finding a dynamic force at the second level capable of being utilized similarly to Luvu should be among Dan Morgan's top priorities this offseason. Jalon Walker is being constantly linked to the Panthers. They might also be able to get him with a slight drop down from No. 8 overall.

Walker is a hybrid linebacker/edge rusher, providing Ejiro Evero with the versatility he didn't possess during the previous campaign. Although he opted not to participate in on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Georgia prospect reportedly made a big impression during interviews thanks to his high character and supreme football intelligence.

Coming from a prestigious program with a winning culture should smooth Walker's transition. He's exactly the sort of athlete Morgan should be looking for this offseason.

Carolina Panthers draft Derrick Harmon

Defensive Line | Oregon Ducks

Round No. 2 | Pick No. 46

Adding to the defensive front is critical. The Panthers need to fortify the trenches and give Ejiro Evero's defense a solid anchor that makes things easier for the entire unit.

Expect the Panthers to be active in free agency. There's momentum building around a bombshell splash for Super Bowl winner Milton Williams. Regardless of whether this comes to fruition, Carolina needs to examine a deep draft class of defensive linemen for additional reinforcements.

Derrick Harmon represents a ton of value here. It would be surprising if the Oregon prospect made it out of the first round, but he's right on the border despite putting his explosiveness on full display at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Harmon is a devastating pass-rusher from the interior with the wide base needed to hold his own on running plays. He's got scope for further growth alongside Pro Bowl-caliber performer Derrick Brown. Opportunities in space should be plentiful if Williams or another prominent free agent arrives.

Carolina Panthers draft Jayden Higgins

Wide Receiver | Iowa State Cyclones

Round No. 2 | Pick No. 57

There's an obvious need to prioritize the defense. However, the Panthers also need to support quarterback Bryce Young by providing the tools needed to thrive entering a crucial third season for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Going down the free-agent route is possible, although options are dwindling. This isn't the best group of college wideouts, but several come with high upside with the scope to make an immediate contribution.

Jayden Higgins is gaining momentum at the right time. He's got outstanding size for the receiver position with the consistent hands to match. Any questions about his athleticism were alleviated with a sensational performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Higgins was outstanding. He tested superbly well and looked the part during drills. This matches his tape, and he's got the profile to improve with NFL-caliber coaching and Young's presence under center.

The Panthers could use someone with Higgins' skill set. His versatility and red-zone prowess look well-suited to Dave Canales' schematic concepts.