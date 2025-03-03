Hype train officially leaves the station for possible Carolina Panthers draft darling

While some prospects chose not to participate in on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, everyone got the opportunity to bolster their respective stocks during interviews with interested parties. One player being strongly linked to the Carolina Panthers did exactly that according to reports.

Fans don't have to look far around mock drafts to see Jalon Walker's name being associated with the Panthers. The hybrid linebacker/edge rusher fills a glaring need for Ejiro Evero's historically bad defense. He's a versatile piece capable of impacting proceedings in all phases. The impression he left after speaking with teams couldn't have been more positive.

Jalon Walker's impressive NFL Combine interviews strengthened Carolina Panthers links

Joe Person from The Athletic revealed that teams who met with Walker — the Panthers were one of them — gushed about his football IQ and overall high character. Questions about where he's best suited in the pros remain, but this latest positive outlook does nothing to diminish his claims of being a top-10 selection this spring.

"Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker did not work out in Indy, but the Salisbury, N.C., native still emerged as a combine “winner” in one respect at least. Teams that met with Walker — a list that included the Panthers — came away impressed with his makeup and football acumen. Walker was an off-ball linebacker at Georgia, but some scouts and draft analysts believe he could also thrive as an edge rusher at the next level. [Dan] Morgan declined to say what he views as Walker’s best position. But linebackers such as Frankie Luvu and others have found success in hybrid roles as penetrators and situational pass rushers." Joe Person

Walker has the size and length to become impactful from a pass-rushing standpoint. He's also an asset in coverage and could potentially become a sideline-to-sideline force at the defensive second level. That's exactly what the Panthers lacked after Frankie Luvu left for the Washington Commanders in free agency.

The Panthers left it too late to re-sign Luvu and paid a heavy price. They'd go a long way to rectifying this personnel flaw with Walker, although much will depend on what reinforcements arrive in free agency.

Rumors are swirling about the Panthers being major players for defensive reinforcements when the free-agent frenzy commences in the coming days. If Dan Morgan can bolster the trenches and his edge-rushing options, having the luxury to take someone with Walker's versatile traits becomes more realistic. It also increases the chances of trading back or adding to the weapons around Bryce Young.

Walker is an impressive player on and off the field. He comes from a winning program — something high on Morgan's priorities this spring — and brings high-caliber production to the table at the highest levels of the college game. What the Panthers need to figure out is whether he can end up filling the gaping void left by Luvu.

The Panthers won't leave anything to chance. They're currently turning their attention to free agency while keeping half an eye on the team's draft shortlist. It's a lot of work, but there's a real opportunity for Carolina to make strides and enter the NFC South title race with the right recruitment.

Teams are enamored with Walker. That's only going to increase as the assessment stage unfolds.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis