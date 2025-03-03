NFL insider projection raises excitement for Carolina Panthers free agency plans

The Carolina Panthers are looking to rectify their significant defensive issues this offseason. One NFL insider believes Dan Morgan will go big-fish hunting when the free-agent frenzy commences.

Morgan took a risk during his first recruitment period. The Panthers needed to get a true evaluation of quarterback Bryce Young. He spent lavish sums to improve the offensive line interior and spent three of his first four draft selections on the skill positions. It eventually had the desired effect, but Ejiro Evero's defense paid a heavy price.

This unit was devoid of starting quality of any legitimate depth. The Panthers conceded the most single-season points in NFL history and more than 3,000 rushing yards at 179.8 per game. It was an unmitigated disaster from start to finish with very few standout contributions.

The general manager admitted he didn't do enough to help Evero. He also planned to address this matter urgently, leaving no stone unturned to find the enhancements needed for a more balanced roster.

Carolina Panthers projected to be major players when free agency hits

This was a sentiment echoed by Dan Graziano from ESPN based on his conversations at the NFL Scouting Combine. The respected insider thought the Panthers would swing for the fences with some high-profile free agents, even mentioning specific names who could come in and make an immediate difference.

"Expect the Panthers to be seeking big-name players in free agency. I think Carolina could be in on the top safeties -- Jevon Holland, Camryn Bynum, etc. -- and might be one of the teams willing to spend big to lure defensive tackle Milton Williams away from the Super Bowl champion Eagles. The Panthers will also look to add edge rush help, with Chase Young being one of the intriguing options there." Dan Graziano

There isn't much money to go around right now. At the same time, the Panthers can free up more and work contracts to their favor in pursuit of attracting the right individuals to the organization.

Giving the defense priority above all else would be smart. The Panthers have holes everywhere. Aside from Jaycee Horn, Derrick Brown, Josey Jewell, and perhaps A'Shawn Robinson, nobody should feel secure. Carolina's decision to part ways with linebacker Shaq Thompson is the biggest sign yet that these pending alterations will be drastic.

The Panthers also have nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft to fill defensive holes, including the No. 8 overall pick. Morgan wants flexibility during the event. The best way to achieve this is by plugging holes in free agency.

Cash was tight for Carolina last spring, too. That didn't stop Morgan from making two marquee signings — Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis — to become their new starting guard tandem. It'll be difficult, but not impossible by any stretch of the imagination.

It also helps that the Panthers are on a more stable footing. They were competitive over the second half of 2024 and have much-needed stability where once there was nothing but dysfunction. That's not a bad selling point, especially considering this is a small market compared to others.

A fascinating few weeks await. The moves Morgan makes will shape the franchise's future.

