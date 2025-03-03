5 surging NFL Combine standouts the Carolina Panthers must consider in 2025

Dan Morgan and others in positions of power have plenty to ponder after another fascinating NFL Scouting Combine. Looking at the Carolina Panthers' current resources, building through the draft is the best way to enhance the encouraging progress made over the second half of 2024.

The combine is becoming less relevant for some. Prospects at the top end don't tend to work out these days, opting to rely on their film or work in familiar surroundings during their pro days. Interview and medical tests are important, but on-field drills can do wonders for a prospect's stock.

Carolina has nine draft selections currently. Morgan set the Panthers up well for success during his first offseason. Now, it's a case of building on more stable foundations and ensuring the coaches have the best possible options available to potentially enter the NFC South championship race in 2025.

The Panthers will have a shortlist of options. Morgan didn't rule out the prospect of trading back from No. 8 overall to accumulate more assets. Nothing has been confirmed as yet, but the second-year general manager will be ready for anything.

With this in mind, here are five surging NFL Scouting Combine standouts the Panthers must consider in 2025.

NFL Scouting Combine standouts the Carolina Panthers must consider in 2025

Carolina Panthers must consider Bhayshul Tuten

Running Back | Virginia Tech Hokies

The Carolina Panthers need to enhance their running back room this offseason. With the veteran pool entering free agency not exactly loaded with reliable performers, taking advantage of a deep draft class seems like a realistic avenue of pursuit.

Chuba Hubbard is the No. 1 option and the Panthers are reportedly in discussions with Miles Sanders' representatives regarding a surprising reprieve if his salary-cap commitment diminishes. Jonathon Brooks is expected to miss most if not all of the 2025 campaign with another torn ACL. Carolina opted not to offer Raheem Blackshear a tender despite his encouraging kick-return exploits during the previous campaign.

Regardless of whether Sanders comes back, the Panthers need an explosive, big-play threat in the backfield that compliments what Hubbard brings to the table. Bhayshul Tuten ticks those boxes after a sensational showcase of athletic attributes at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Tuten broke out at Virginia Tech in 2024 en route to 1,240 all-purpose yards and 17 combined touchdowns. His game-breaking traits were on full display in Indianapolis, running 4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash, achieving a 40.5-inch vertical leap, and securing an impressive 4.41-second time in the 20-yard shuttle.

This matches what the backfield weapons put on tape, so it's an intriguing possibility for the Panthers that warrants further consideration.