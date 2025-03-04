Carolina Panthers 7-round NFL mock draft featuring bombshell in-division trade

Carolina Panthers draft Kyle Kennard

Edge Rusher | South Carolina Gamecocks

Round No. 3 | Pick No. 74

Finding help at the edge rushing spot is almost guaranteed for the Carolina Panthers this offseason. Drafting Jalon Walker and Derrick Harmon will help in this scenario. Considering the number of picks at Dan Morgan's disposal, double-dipping wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

Kyle Kennard ticks the boxes. He'd be a young, explosive rotational piece behind Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum initially. There's also a chance he could start much sooner than expected looking at the tools he brings to the table.

Kennard was a phenomenal pass-rushing force at South Carolina in 2024. There is some work ahead from a run-stopping capacity, but his physical attributes suggest improvements should arrive quickly. Until then, he could provide a level of dynamism on the edge that Ejiro Evero desperately needs to create more havoc in opposing backfields.

Carolina Panthers draft Jonas Sanker

Safety | Virginia Cavaliers

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 110

Big changes are coming to the Panthers' safety corps this offseason. Xavier Woods, Nick Scott, and Jordan Fuller are out of contract and won't return. Sam Franklin Jr. could get another deal, but this would be for his special teams production more than anything else.

Expect the Panthers to fix this issue in free agency and the draft. Jevon Holland is being linked, but that won't be cheap. Looking at the team's need to find players capable of assisting against the run, Jonas Sanker makes sense at this stage of the selection process.

Sanker is athletically gifted and instinctive. He's a physical force against the run and has experience at the nickel spot, highlighting his coverage ability. The closer to the line of scrimmage he's deployed, the better he performs. The main problems stem from support on the backend, especially against speedier receivers.

Carolina Panthers draft Elijah Arroyo

Tight End | Miami Hurricanes

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 113

The Panthers are looking for tight-end help. Ian Thomas' time with the franchise will end this offseason. Dan Morgan is going to let Tommy Tremble test the market, although Carolina is eager to bring him back if the money works for all parties.

Whether Tremble returns or not is irrelevant. The Panthers need another well-rounded player to go alongside Ja'Tavion Sanders long-term. This is an outstanding draft class for Morgan to take advantage of.

Elijah Arroyo comes with more promise than most at this juncture. The prospect took a notable leap with the Miami Hurricanes in 2024, accumulating 590 receiving yards and seven touchdowns from 35 receptions. His body control and athleticism are outstanding. He's also a willing helper on running plays with enough explosiveness to disengage blockers and get himself to the second level quickly.

Carolina Panthers draft Jack Nelson

Offensive Tackle | Wisconsin Badgers

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 141

Carolina's offensive line made incredible strides last season. Dan Morgan is looking to extend Austin Corbett and Cade Mays to solidify the center position, which is a positive for continuity purposes. Even so, settling is not an option.

Improving depth is crucial. Brady Christensen is probably going to take his chances elsewhere in free agency. If this scenario becomes reality, someone like Jack Nelson has the versatility and similar traits to fill the void.

Nelson gained significant starting experience at Wisconsin, playing more than 3,000 college snaps. He's got experience at both guard and tackle. His tape is littered with dominant qualities on running plays and using his leverage effectively in pass protection. That's what the Panthers require if, or when, Christensen gets a better offer from another team.