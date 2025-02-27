Insider offers up audacious target to get the Panthers into NFC South title race

It's pretty obvious what Dan Morgan's biggest priority will be when free agency rolls around. The Carolina Panthers need a comprehensive overhaul of their defense in pursuit of entering NFC South championship consideration next season.

Morgan conceded as much during his recent media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine. The general manager wants to address the trenches in the same way he did with the defensive line. That would be a promising start, but he cannot ignore the glaring need developing on the backend either.

Carolina's safety corps has one player under contract in 2025 right now. Undrafted free agent Demani Richardson showed promise when called upon, but tasking him with the lion's share of responsibilities would have a detrimental impact on his development. With Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, and Sam Franklin Jr. all out of contract, Morgan won't get a better chance to breathe new life into this position group.

How the Panthers go about this is the big conundrum. Money is tight right now, especially if they want proven veteran additions on the defensive front. Acquiring a safety via the college ranks with the team's nine draft selections is almost guaranteed. Whether this becomes a more pressing priority is dependent on free agency.

Carolina Panthers linked with Dolphins safety Jevon Holland in free agency

Matt Verderame from Sports Illustrated has someone specific in mind, naming Carolina among the landing spots for Jevon Holland. The analyst believed signing the defensive back would go a long way to achieving a successful offseason — something that should be enough to enter the division title race when push comes to shove.

"Carolina was horrific defensively last season, ranking dead last in yards per game allowed and a below-average 23rd against the pass. While the Panthers obviously need a slew of playmakers infused into that side of the ball, [Jevon] Holland could solidify one position group while GM Dan Morgan starts looking at other spots. With the Panthers being in the weaker conference, and in the weakest division within the NFC, there’s reason to believe they could shoot up the standings with a big offseason. Securing Holland would signify a major step in the right direction." Matt Verderame

The Miami Dolphins are going to let Holland test free agency. That was a foregone conclusion looking at their salary-cap predicament, so it'll be interesting to see how robust the market becomes for arguably the top safety on the board.

It would be surprising if the Panthers didn't examine Holland's credentials in greater detail. A quick call to offensive lineman Robert Hunt — a former teammate of the player in Miami — will provide a glowing recommendation. But much will depend on the money involved given this isn't exactly a rich group of free agents to choose from.

That's only going to drive up the price. The Panthers must be prudent with their spending with so many holes to fill. At the same time, Morgan needs to take drastic action considering Ejiro Evero's defense conceded more than 3,000 rushing yards and the most single-season points in NFL history last time around.

Holland would be a tremendous addition. However, the Panthers need to build their defense from the inside out.

