Dan Morgan hints at Carolina Panthers' free-agent exodus at the NFL Combine

Dan Morgan has a significant amount on his plate this offseason. Carolina Panthers fans got the opportunity to find out a little more about his potential approach in the coming months during the general manager's media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Morgan is a cool customer. He's intense and fiercely driven, working towards an aligned vision for the future with the eventual goal of getting the Panthers back among the contenders once again.

The wheels are already in motion. Morgan parted ways with struggling cornerback Dane Jackson after one underwhelming season. The Panthers also confirmed that veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson's decade-long stint in Carolina will end when free agency hits. This was a simple decision looking at the player's disappointing injury history over the last two years.

That's the price of molding a better roster. Morgan has the conviction to make tough choices with a new business-first model that always puts the team first. That hasn't always been the case, with previous regimes making rash gambles in pursuit of improving their job security to no avail.

Morgan isn't known for giving much away during his press conferences. But there were a few useful nuggets of information for Panthers fans to pick apart before attention turns to assessing draft prospects throughout the week in Indianapolis.

Carolina Panthers plan to let influential trio test free agency in 2025

In particular, the pending exodus of free agents.

Morgan was pressed about plans for those looking for new deals. The front-office figure revealed that several influential players from the previous campaign will be permitted to test the market. They'll keep in touch with their representatives to see what the price might be, but all signs point to their imminent departures from the organization.

The three players mentioned specifically by Morgan? Kicker Eddy Pineiro, tight end Tommy Tremble, and safety Xavier Woods.

Carolina is actively looking for a replacement for Pineiro, which will delight the fans who've become frustrated by his inability to come through in key moments and his struggles from long range. Morgan didn't shut the door completely, but his statement suggested a change in approach was the preferred route.

Woods has been an ever-present for the Panthers over the last three years. He's been fairly dependable, but a lack of discipline and poor recognition in coverage led to more mistakes than normal in 2024. That's probably a big reason why Morgan isn't willing to offer him a new deal right now.

Tremble is arguably the most surprising name of the three. He's got the physical attributes, even though the former third-round selection hasn't put them together fully as yet. His blocking prowess and the fact he's only just entering his prime could see some offers arrive in free agency. That would leave the Panthers out of luck.

It's easy for fans to get too attached to players. The Panthers have wallowed in abject misery for a long time, so very few should consider themselves safe from the chop. Morgan won't hesitate to remove anyone from the equation if they aren't pulling their weight. That's the only way this team will progress.

Nothing has been confirmed one way or another. However, it would be surprising if any of the aforementioned trio ended up with extensions based on Morgan's comments.

