The NFL Scouting Combine is always one of the most highly anticipated assessment dates on the calendar. Considering the Carolina Panthers' rich draft bounty, those in power will take a keen interest in what unfolds.

This is an important week for the league in more ways than one. It's not just about evaluating prospects for the college ranks. With coaches, front-office personnel, and agents all in the same place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, there is much more on the agenda.

On-field drills, testing, and interviews with prospects take center stage. The NFL Scouting Combine can be a place to begin trade negotiations or discuss contract extensions. It's a true hive of activity that often shapes the offseason's foundation with just under two weeks until the legal tampering window commences.

Dan Morgan has a lot of hard work ahead. The Panthers have already made a couple of moves, releasing cornerback Dane Jackson and signing veteran backup quarterback Andy Dalton to a two-year extension. They've also put back Austin Corbett's voided date to March 11, hinting that Carolina is looking to get something worked out with the offensive lineman despite his recent injury concerns.

More moves are coming (and quickly). There isn't much money to spend right now, although that will change. Morgan wants to build through the draft, so utilizing the nine selections wisely will go a long way to achieving his objective.

When Dan Morgan and Dave Canales will speak at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

Fans and media will get the chance to find out a little more about the Panthers' offseason strategy during their media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine. Morgan is first up, speaking on Tuesday, February 25 at 1.15 p.m. ET.

Head coach Dave Canales oversaw some improvements from Carolina's upstart squad over the second half of 2024. He was an unwavering beacon of enthusiasm that kept his players motivated through some tough stretches. This eventually bore fruit as the Panthers picked up morale-boosting wins and were competitive against some top-level competition — including the newly crowned Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on the road.

Canales is normally more forthcoming with opinions and articulates things better than Morgan. All eyes will be on his presser, which is set for Wednesday, February 26 at 2.15 p.m. ET.

This is an exciting yet apprehensive time for Panthers fans. They saw the growth from the team last season and are hopeful the primary decision-makers can build on this newfound momentum. At the same time, they also know how many holes remain on this roster, especially on the defensive side of the football.

The moves made throughout what promises to be an eventful offseason will go a long way to determining how long this rebuild is going to take. Morgan and Canales have an aligned vision for the future, but that counts for nothing if they cannot find the right recruits with the resources available. Much will also depend on how Carolina's players grow and whether quarterback Bryce Young can take another leap after doing enough to cement his starting spot in 2025.

A fascinating few months await. And fans might find out a little more about the Panthers' thought process when Morgan and Canales take to the podium in Indianapolis.

