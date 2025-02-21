Carolina Panthers drop major hint on Austin Corbett's future with obvious move

The Carolina Panthers have some big decisions to make regarding their pending free agents in the coming weeks. Those in power dropped a major hint on Austin Corbett's future with a small yet notable move.

Corbett made an important transition this season. After general manager Dan Morgan spent lavish sums to acquire Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, the former second-round selection switched to the center spot. It was a calculated risk by the Panthers. It paid off handsomely over the early stages of 2024.

There was a lot to like about Corbett's production. He communicated well with quarterback Bryce Young and the offensive line was organized. His pass protection took a step forward with two prolific guards alongside him. Unfortunately for the Nevada product, this momentum came screeching to an abrupt halt once again.

As has been the case for the last three campaigns, Corbett went down with a season-ending injury ahead of time. This time it was a torn bicep, which represented a body blow at the worst possible moment.

It's the third straight year he's gone down with a serious issue. It was no surprise to see Corbett's long-term future with the franchise hanging by a thread as a result.

Corbett is a free agent this offseason. He indicated a willingness to stick around but acknowledged this was a business. Cade Mays and Brady Christensen — two players who held down the fort in his absence — are also on the lookout for new deals. This was a tricky conundrum for Morgan to solve, but the first clue regarding his approach is out in the open.

Carolina Panthers and Austin Corbett working towards new contract extension

The Panthers and Corbett have reportedly agreed to push back the voided date on his contract to March 11 before the start of the new league year. This gives them some extra breathing space to work out a deal, although nothing is guaranteed at this juncture.

Still, it's a sign that the Panthers and Corbett are looking to reach a compromise. Keeping continuity on the offensive line heading into Young's third season is essential. However, a new deal for the veteran shouldn't prevent Carolina from drafting a long-term option on day two if the right situation presents itself.

What this means for Mays' future remains to be seen. There's not much chance Christensen will return considering the interest his versatility should generate on the free-agent market. The former sixth-round selection out of Tennessee might also look at alternatives if Corbett re-signs — something that would no doubt leave him feeling somewhat aggrieved after performing well when brought back from the New York Giants practice squad.

All signs point to Corbett being retained. Hopefully, this also comes with better luck on the health front after a torrid run of misfortune. He'll need that considering there will probably be a competition for the starting job over the summer.

With cornerback Dane Jackson getting released after just one season, the dominos are already starting to fall with just over a fortnight until the legal tampering period begins. But for Corbett, this represents a positive development.

