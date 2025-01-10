Dave Canales' unwavering confidence lauded by Carolina Panthers veteran

Dave Canales came into the Carolina Panthers with unrivaled enthusiasm and positivity. That never wavered despite the team going through significant complications during the 2024 campaign.

The Panthers won five games. They conceded more points than any other team in league history. Injury problems to key personnel blighted their chances of progress.

But Canales never wavered.

He remained steadfast in his belief that the methods he'd implemented were the correct way to approach matters. Once everything started to click and the locker room responded, it didn't take long for improvements to arrive.

Things looked much more promising over the second half of 2024. The Panthers were competitive versus some legitimate Super Bowl challengers and managed to win four games from Week 9 onwards. Carolina's offensive execution enhanced thanks in no small part to quarterback Bryce Young's rejuvenation.

This didn't happen by accident. Canales provided a beacon of hope amid the chaos. He never panicked, relying on the growing trust between himself and the players to see them through some rough waters. Consistency even in such dark times represents a rare trait for any head coach, let alone one trying to navigate their first season in the top job.

Adam Thielen hails Dave Canales' calming impact on the Carolina Panthers

Adam Thielen highlighted how important this attitude became to the team's strong end to the season. The veteran wide receiver believes that Canales showed his true colors and exceptional leadership credentials. It's genuine authenticity and care — something that put the Panthers on much sounder footing along the way.

"I feel like it's a rare thing for a team that had some ups and downs. I think it's easy for coaches to have consistency when things are going well, but I think when things are up and down, it's tough. And you see the true colors of the leadership, and again, he has done a great job of just being that strong leader through some really tough times and some good times, so that is a sign of great leadership and definitely a step in the right direction for this organization. I don't think I've ever been around a coach that has really just been able to evaluate first and then emphasize what guys are doing, so it just shows a sign of a true leader and a guy who knows what he's doing." Adam Thielen via Panthers.com

Thielen's been around the game a long time. The Pro Bowler knows a good coach when he sees one. His seal of approval for Canales carries a ton of weight.

Panthers owner David Tepper hasn't done much (if anything) right on the hiring front since assuming ownership. From giving Matt Rhule full control to picking Frank Reich over Steve Wilks, it's been a constant stream of failures that set the organization back considerably.

Taking a chance on Canales could be his first masterstroke.

Canales was a surprising choice after just one season of play-calling with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's not perfect and there is a lot of hard work ahead, but it seems like the Panthers might have gotten ahead of the game rather than playing catch-up for once.

The Panthers are in good hands with Canales. His calm, purposeful, and vibrant attitude was a breath of fresh air. Long may it continue.

