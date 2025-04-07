Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Maximizing resources edition

Carolina Panthers draft Jaylin Noel

Wide Receiver | Iowa State Cyclones

Round No. 2 | Pick No. 57

Adding to the defense should be among Dan Morgan's most pressing priorities early in the draft. However, neglecting the weapons around quarterback Bryce Young is simply not an option either.

The Carolina Panthers have confidence in those currently around. Fans were clamoring for a legitimate No. 1 receiver this offseason. Dave Canales believes Xavier Legette can be that guy, despite inquiring about D.K. Metcalf when the Seattle Seahawks made him available for trade.

This is a big gamble, but one that those in power believed was necessary after watching the Panthers' defense go through untold complications last season. That should change at some point during the draft, although there's a growing belief that the process will be defense-focused rather than prioritizing offensive help.

Jaylin Noel represents good value at the bottom end of the second round. He's an explosive route runner with assured hands and a quick-fire release at the top of his route stems. The Iowa State prospect tested extremely well throughout the assessment stage, which got him on the radar as a Day 2 pick with tremendous promise.

Once Noel's after-the-catch prowess matches his ability to create separation, someone is going to have an exceptional player on their hands. He's the perfect long-term replacement for Adam Thielen, who's in the final year of his deal and could retire after the 2025 campaign.

Carolina Panthers draft Elijah Arroyo

Tight End | Miami Hurricanes

Round No. 3 | Pick No. 74

The Panthers stood firm with their tight-end options this offseason. Ian Thomas was let go as expected, but Tommy Tremble got a supreme vote of confidence with a new contract when it was initially thought he would test the market.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' rookie flashes leave reasons for optimism. The former Texas standout and Tremble will have big roles to play. That shouldn't stop the Panthers from adding another tight end at some stage during the 2025 NFL Draft.

This is a deep draft class for tight ends. The Panthers could entertain someone like Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland if they trade down from No. 8 overall. There's also a good chance of unearthing a rough diamond further down the pecking order if the right opportunity comes along.

Elijah Arroyo ticks those boxes. The Miami prospect is an athletic pass-catcher with crisp route-running and dependable hands. His size and wingspan make him a mismatch against linebackers or nickel cornerbacks. He's also a willing blocker in the run game, demonstrating violent tendencies in line or at the second level.

Arroyo is raw technically, which makes him a blank canvas. The Panthers could use him in a passing capacity while getting other areas of his game up to speed in Year 1.