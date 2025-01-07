Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Moving forward edition

Carolina Panthers draft Jordan Hancock

Cornerback | Ohio State Buckeyes

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 109

The Carolina Panthers could use another dependable cornerback to assist in 2025 and beyond. Jaycee Horn earned his first Pro Bowl honor and should get a lucrative contract extension this offseason. Dave Canales also highlighted the desire to give Mike Jackson Sr. another deal following his successful trade before the 2024 campaign.

Chau Smith-Wade's shown promise from the nickel spot and could improve further with another strong preparation period. However, Dane Jackson's underwhelming first season in Carolina dictates another option wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

Jordan Hancock has the versatility and athleticism to potentially carve out a decent career for himself. He spent time at cornerback and safety at Ohio State, displaying sound coverage and physicality either at the line of scrimmage or a little further downfield.

Hancock is not the finished product by any stretch of the imagination. He can overcompensate for his lack of legitimate length to his detriment. Bulking up before taking his chances in the pros is also essential to improve his chances of an immediate contribution.

Carolina Panthers draft Jaeden Roberts

Offensive Line | Alabama Crimson Tide

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 113

Carolina's offensive line was one of the real success stories from another underwhelming campaign in 2024. Dan Morgan made some significant investments across the unit and they paid off handsomely. That represents a solid foundation from which to build, but no team should ever settle in this critical area of the field.

The Panthers need to bolster their depth along the protection at some stage. Brady Christensen is out of contract and might get an offer to start elsewhere. Austin Corbett wants to come back, but he's dealt with three successive season-ending injuries that cannot be overlooked when the time to decide his future arrives.

Jaeden Roberts represents decent value here. He's a phenomenal asset as a run blocker, displaying violent tendencies to plow the road and carve up running lanes. That fits in nicely with Dave Canales' intent to make the Panthers a run-first operation with the likes of Chuba Hubbard leading the charge.

Roberts doesn't have much starting experience, which makes him a little flawed technically. However, there wouldn't be much pressure on the lineman to start immediately, making him an intriguing development project with long-term upside.

Carolina Panthers draft Dylan Sampson

Running Back | Tennessee Volunteers

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 140

Acquiring another running back is something the Panthers also need to contemplate this offseason. Not exactly ideal considering the acquisitions made in recent years, but rolling with the punches is the hallmark of any good general manager.

Chuba Hubbard emerged as a core foundational piece this season and deservedly got extended ahead of time. Things didn't go as well for second-round pick Jonathon Brooks, who tore the same ACL he spent a year rehabilitating in only his third game back.

Brooks is unlikely to feature until 2026 depending on his recovery timeline. Veteran Miles Sanders might get a reprieve, but the savings involved with an early departure could lead Carolina to a cheaper option when the draft rolls around.

Someone like the SEC Offensive Player of the Year would do nicely.

Dylan Sampson took college football by storm in 2024. He was a big play waiting to happen, boasting patience, explosiveness, and outstanding contact balance. He was almost impossible to stop once early momentum was generated. The Tennessee standout could go a lot higher than this, but we'll play the simulator as it stands for now.

With 1,491 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns for the Volunteers this season, Sampson's proven capable of shouldering a hefty burden and coming up big for his team in key moments. That wouldn't be a bad asset for the Panthers to take the heat off Hubbard next season.