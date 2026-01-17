Carolina Panthers 7-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Pushing forward edition

Dan Morgan laid out his stall immediately upon becoming the Carolina Panthers general manager in 2024. He wanted to build through the draft, and even though things are far from perfect just yet, there is definite growth being displayed by this perennial struggler.

The Panthers won eight games. They won the NFC South to secure their first playoff spot since 2017. Although head coach Dave Canales' squad couldn't beat the Los Angeles Rams, they pushed them all the way, winning respect from around the league for good measure.

One could argue that the Panthers are ahead of schedule right now, but Morgan isn't satisfied. The front-office leader knows what is needed to take things up a notch, and he's already outlined his intent to be aggressive in his quest to get Carolina over the hump.

Fans are dreaming of a potential trade splash or free-agent splurge, but Morgan will continue to identify the college ranks as the best way to achieve sustainable growth. And the Panthers have eight selections throughout the process to find difference-makers and bolster depth.

Using the Pro Football and Sports Network simulator, we took a look at how the Panthers might approach their selections in our first seven-round mock draft of the 2026 cycle.

Carolina Panthers 7-round 2026 NFL mock draft after a successful campaign

Carolina Panthers draft Francis Mauigoa

Offensive Line | Miami Hurricanes

Round No. 1 | Pick No. 19

Dan Morgan hasn't drafted an offensive lineman in his two previous drafts. However, the landscape has shifted dramatically after a devastating injury to starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

The blindside mauler ruptured his patellar tendon against the Los Angeles Rams. Depending on his recovery, Ekwonu looks set to miss most or all of the 2026 campaign. Taylor Moton is highly productive but aging. This looks like a good opportunity for the Carolina Panthers to solidify the offensive line, and it might even come early in the draft process.

If Francis Mauigoa made it this far down the pecking order, it would be a difficult proposition to turn down. The Miami prospect might not have the prototypical length associated with premier offensive tackles, but you wouldn't know it. His pass protection is exceptional, which is matched by a strong base on running plays and enough athleticism to make a difference at the second level when opportunities arise.

Mauigoa can play either tackle with ease. This makes him a short-term replacement for Ekwonu and a potential long-term successor to Moton. And if fans don't think this is possible in the first round, they haven't been paying close enough attention.