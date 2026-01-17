Carolina Panthers 7-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Pushing forward edition

Carolina Panthers draft Cashius Howell

Edge Rusher | Texas A&M Aggies

Round No. 2 | Pick No. 51

Dan Morgan has hinted at his dissatisfaction with the Carolina Panthers' inability to consistently generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season. He also stated that this will be among his top priorities when the recruitment period commences.

With two inexperienced players, Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, representing the now and the future, we'll work on the idea that the Panthers will add a veteran in free agency. But even if Morgan does that, adding another explosive force from the college ranks wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

Cashius Howell makes a ton of sense here. He was highly productive at Texas A&M in 2025, gaining 11.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss through his unique blend of size, explosiveness, and bend. He's also got experience at the linebacker spot and as a 3-technique on the interior. That sort of versatility should intrigue several teams during the pre-draft process.

Carolina Panthers draft Omar Cooper Jr.

Wide Receiver | Indiana Hoosiers

Round No. 3 | Pick No. 83

The Panthers are going to pick up Bryce Young's fifth-year option. What comes after that remains uncertain, so the Panthers must continue to improve the weapons at their disposal in the passing game before a crucial Year 4 of their professional career.

Tetairoa McMillan, last year's first-round pick, is a superstar. The Panthers would be wise to extend Jalen Coker long-term after firmly cementing his status as the No. 2 option. Xavier Legette is struggling to meet expectations. Drafting another receiver — preferably with yards after the catch promise — should be considered.

That's where Omar Cooper Jr. comes in. The wideout has played a leading role in Indiana's dominant fairytale run throughout the college football playoffs. He's drawing comparisons to Deebo Samuel Sr. coming out of college, and it's not hard to see why.

The versatile pass-catcher is explosive, physical, and thrives with the football in his hands. That is precisely what the Panthers need to complement what they already have.

Carolina Panthers draft Lander Barton

Linebacker | Utah Utes

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 119

The Panthers need a rethink at the defensive second level. Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace formed a serviceable duo, but the depth behind them was non-existent. And being a former linebacker himself, that won't go unnoticed by general manager Dan Morgan.

Again, we are projecting that Carolina will find a productive starter in free agency. Even so, acquiring a promising prospect with long-term upside should also be considered. Nothing else will do after so much shifting around with journeymen and players pulled off the street.

Lander Barton is a bruising force with ample starting experience at Utah. While he's never quite matched his freshman heights, he's a dependable run stopper with enough explosiveness to get after the quarterback and discipline to hold his own in coverage.

Barton must improve his ability to get off blocks, but this looks like a solid rotational option who could progress into a productive starter over time.