Carolina Panthers 7-round mock draft builds a dominant defense for Ejiro Evero

Carolina Panthers draft Bud Clark

Safety | TCU Horned Frogs

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 120

The Carolina Panthers need more in their safety room. Tre'von Moehrig was as advertised, and Lathan Ransom showed promise as a rookie. Even so, there is no room for settling if general manager Dan Morgan wants to build a dominant defense for coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Nick Scott was the starter opposite Moehrig last season. He's got the supreme trust of Evero, but he's entering free agency. And the Panthers should look to upgrade this spot in the near future.

Bud Clark might not be the biggest, but he's a ballhawk who excels in zone coverage schemes. If utilized correctly in Evero's system, the TCU product could be exactly what Carolina is looking for on the back end.

Carolina Panthers draft Nadame Tucker

Edge Rusher | Western Michigan Broncos

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 157

The Panthers have Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen as edge-rushing building blocks for the future. Still, Dan Morgan wants to strengthen the group at some stage this offseason.

D.J. Wonnum is a free agent and may not return. Patrick Jones II is a possible cut candidate. The Panthers need to find a veteran who can generate pressure more consistently. Another rotational development project with the potential to log meaningful reps through the draft is worth considering.

Nadame Tucker is an interesting prospect. His first three college campaigns at Houston were anonymous before transferring to Western Michigan. After 14.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss, coupled with an exceptional Senior Bowl week, he'll be on the radar now.

Carolina Panthers draft Lewis Bond

Wide Receiver | Boston College Eagles

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 161

Finding improved weapons for quarterback Bryce Young should be a top objective for Dan Morgan this offseason. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker have the potential to be a prolific long-term partnership, but serious questions surround almost everyone else in the wide receiver room.

More is needed, especially if Xavier Legette and Jimmy Horn Jr. don't expand their influence. Finding a dependable veteran or two in free agency would be wise, but someone with Lewis Bond's exciting traits could be another possibility, with draft-steal potential attached.

Bond isn't the most athletic, but he's physical and excels in contested situations. He's also a threat after the catch, which is precisely what the Panthers need.

Carolina Panthers draft Dan Villari

Tight End | Syracuse Orange

Round No. 6 | Pick No. 199

The Panthers could use another option at the tight end spot. They've invested a lot of draft capital in the position over recent years, so perhaps an experienced veteran might be the preferred path. If not, Dan Morgan will be aiming to find another productive piece with long-term upside.

Someone like Dan Villari could be worth taking a chance on in the later rounds. The former dual-threat quarterback converted to tight end in 2022, being used as a gadget weapon before coming of age as a pass-catcher at Syracuse last season.

Villari has a lot of physical growth to do if he wants to succeed in the pros, but the potential is there.